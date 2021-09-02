LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women-founded and -run payment processor Park Place Payments amplifies its technological capabilities, announcing today an alliance as an independent sales organization with Payroc, the eight largest non-bank merchants services processor in the United States.
Since its establishment, Park Place Payments has made a firm commitment to businesses in three areas: fair pricing, proactive customer service, and modern technology. Powered by Payroc, Park Place strengthens its promise, offering a wider range of sophisticated yet simple-to-use payment solutions, including point-of-sale systems from Clover™, mobile terminals from Swipe Simple, a suite of e-commerce and software integrations, and the most trusted countertop terminals.
Payroc also enables Park Place to further minimize the cost of accepting payments for its clients through surcharging and cash discounting pricing platforms that are aimed at minimizing merchants' processing fees and integrate with most popular payment solutions.
"The industry is changing constantly," said Samantha Ettus, founder and CEO of Park Place Payments. "With Payroc, we are excited to have a partner who is at the forefront of technology while sharing our customer-first service vision."
Adam Oberman, President of Payroc, stated "We have watched the rise of Samantha Ettus and the team at Park Place Payments and their unique business model. They fit and complement our growth strategy perfectly and will reinforce Payroc's own commitment to diversity and inclusion in the payments industry. Park Place Payments' differentiating Payment Checkup™, in-house service team, and their dedication to excellence makes them a perfect sales partner for Payroc. We are looking forward to once again winning with the team at Park Place Payments."
Park Place's greatest asset is its sales force of nearly 1,000 Account Executives around the country, coupled with an in-house, U.S. based customer service team who together bring a friendlier, consultative approach to merchant services. As the payments landscape quickly evolves, the partnership with Payroc ensures that every merchant touched is also offered a smart and seamless high-tech yet easy to use business solution.
About Park Place Payments
Park Place is a women-owned company fundamentally changing the experience businesses have with their payment processor. In an industry first, Park Place has a single-minded commitment to service, from the Payment Checkup™ analysis through the life of each account. With a professional sales force and an award-winning, in-house service team, Park Place is a payment processor merchants can rely on.
About Payroc
Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor and payment facilitation powerhouse processing $33 billion in annual charge volume in over 40 countries, for more than 100,000 merchants. The company offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global basis, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations.
Payroc, and certain of its other affiliate companies under Payroc WorldAccess LLC, are registered Visa third party processors, Mastercard third party servicers, registered independent sales organizations and merchant services providers (ISO/MSP), payment facilitators and/or encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), among others, and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.
