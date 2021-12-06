TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ian Bremmer's highly anticipated "State of the World" speech, which includes geopolitical forecasts for 2022 and beyond, focuses on why China and the US are not heading into a new Cold War. In the speech, which will air live on http://www.gzeromedia.com on 6 December at 8 pm EST / 7 December at 10 am JST, Bremmer plans to discuss why America is at war with itself politically, and as a result, is turning its attentions further inward. Beijing is also focusing more on domestic issues, as traditional growth engines are running out of gas, while a profound demographic cliff is creating massive challenges, including a fast-shrinking workforce. Separately, Bremmer will address how the world's largest tech companies are challenging nations by establishing their own forms of sovereignty.
Bremmer's speech serves as the kickoff of the GZERO Summit: Japan, a virtual conference to be held this year on the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th of December. The Summit brings together key leaders from Japan and other nations, along with the leaders from the private sector, to examine the issues and opportunities within Asia as the region tries to navigate the most challenging pandemic in a century.
Hosted by Eurasia Group, the world's leading geopolitical risk firm, the GZERO Summit will feature several notable speakers, including Fumio Kishida, Japan's Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia, Yuriko Koike, Tokyo's Governor, Koichi Hagiuda, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Eric Schmidt, Google's former CEO, Noubar Afeyan, CEO of Flagship Pioneering, Moderna's parent company, and several others. Click here for a complete list of speakers.
More than 1,000 political leaders, corporate decision makers and investors are expected to attend this year's event. If you would like to attend, please register here.
ABOUT IAN BREMMER:
Ian Bremmer is president and founder of Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm, as well as GZERO Media, a company dedicated to providing intelligent and engaging coverage of global affairs. He is also host of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, which airs weekly on public television stations, and serves as the foreign affairs columnist and editor at large for TIME magazine. Bremmer teaches political risk at Columbia University, and his most recent book is "Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism."
ABOUT EURASIA GROUP:
Eurasia Group is the world's leading global political risk research and consulting firm. By providing information and insight on how political developments move markets, we help clients anticipate and respond to instability and opportunities everywhere they invest or do business. Our expertise includes developed and developing countries in every region of the world, specific economic sectors, and the business and investment playing fields of the future. With our best-in-class advisory and consulting offerings and GZERO Media, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides the marketplace with a complete political risk solution. Headquartered in New York, we have offices in Washington, London, San Francisco, Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo, as well as on-the-ground experts and resources in more than a hundred countries. "Politics first" grounds our work: Politics is the lens through which we view the world, and we are committed to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.
