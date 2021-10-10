NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Thelonious Monk Estate has taken the initiative of preserving Monk's legacy by launching it's latest NFT alongside art/tech consultants, Sana Collection. As NFT gurus, Sana Collection combines art with blockchain - and some crypto – in an exciting way. The Monk Estate retained the firm to create cutting-edge Legacy NFTs. In a truly unique way to honor the late legend, the latest release will be on Monk's birthday, Sunday October 10th, 2021, available on Makersplace. "Legacy NFT's" has been created to commemorate Monk's historical contributions to jazz and black culture.
NFT's have exploded into the art scene recently, with 2021 revenue already topping $2.4 bln in the first half, according to reuters.com. The Sana Collection and The Monk Estate are using the NFT art medium to honor and solidify Monk's great legacy forever, on blockchain.
This latest release is an especial treat for Monk fans and jazz enthusiasts as his personal being is captured in the "Birth Chart" NFT created by energized Artist, Ben Rizzo, based in Montclair, NJ.
Falling upon Monk's original birth chart document while organizing the house, the Monk Estate was moved and wanted to capture its meaningfulness somehow artistically. Another significant element of the original document they found was that in addition to Monk's birth chart the document also included Monk's sweetheart's birth chart, Nellie.
The Monk Estate deciding to share with the world, this very intimate document, is an appreciated opportunity to learn the essence of the man behind the keys. This latest artistic unveiling is in addition to Thelonious Monk IV, and his sister, Sierre Monk's curated collection of groundbreaking digital media content, exclusive merchandise, and social media giveaways on Theloniousmonk.store. The Monk Estate continues to offer Monk fans a connection to the renowned Musician in groundbreaking fashion.
