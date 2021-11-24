NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., DXC Technology Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV are some of the major In-dash Navigation System market participants.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors- Request a free sample report
The in-dash navigation system market is poised to grow by 12.04 million units between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
The increasing customer preference for in-dash navigation system will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
- Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.- The company operates its business under segments- Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. offers an in dash navigation system under the model name is ILX F411.
- Aptiv Plc- The business segments of Aptiv Plc are Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions. The company offers an indash navigation system under the brand name AutoNavi from a Chinese map and location service supplier.
- Continental AG- The company operates its business under segments- Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies. Continental AG offers an in dash navigation system including a 3D display on the road.
In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71232
In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-dash navigation system market report covers the following areas:
- In-dash Navigation System Market size
- In-dash Navigation System Market trends
- In-dash Navigation System Market analysis
This study identifies government regulations pertaining to in-vehicle navigation system as one of the key trends of the market.
In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The vendor landscape of the in-dash navigation system market entails successful business strategies deployed by the vendors. Companies are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The in-dash navigation system market report includes information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in-dash navigation system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the in-dash navigation system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the in-dash navigation system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-dash navigation system market vendors
Related Reports:
Automotive Navigation Systems Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Automotive Antenna Module Market by Vehicle Type, Frequency Range, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
In-dash Navigation System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.56%
Market growth 2021-2025
12.04 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.32
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., DXC Technology Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- DXC Technology Co.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Pioneer Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- TomTom International BV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-dash-navigation-system-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-56--alps-alpine-co-ltd--one-of-the-leading-company-introduced-its-latest-offering-ilx-f411--technavio-301430895.html
SOURCE Technavio