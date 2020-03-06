DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of European New Mobility Value Chain, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the shared mobility value chain and looks into the key trends partnerships and disruptions in the value chain that exist for companies and key stakeholders to act upon in the near future.
This study aims to analyse and forecast the European mobility value chain and technology trends for 2018. Shared mobility companies depend heavily on the aftermarket service providers for procuring fleet, maintenance and repairs, and technology for smooth operations. Shared mobility partnerships are increasing the presence of the value chain across Europe. Participants are expanding their presence by forging into new partnerships. They have started investing into multimodal transit options and offering Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) through their apps. Fleet providers such as leasing companies, rental companies, and OEMs have started diversifying their business models to become shared mobility operators.
Research Scope
- To provide a strategic overview of the European mobility value chain market
- To offer insight into the various offerings of mobility value chain providers
- To analyse the new growth paradigm, business models, and revenue models
- To identify key partnerships in the mobility value chain
- To identify the innovations in the mobility value chain
- To offer strategic conclusions and recommendations
Market measurements are analysed for the year 2018 and forecasted till 2030. The carsharing and ride-hailing market are forecasted region wise by a number of members and vehicles. An extensive list of key-value chain participants and their business model is discussed in this study. Overview of the carsharing and ride-hailing markets and their value chain, key trends, and market disruptions are discussed in detail.
Cities across Europe are dealing with issues like urbanisation, pollution, and congestion, and the end customer for the shared mobility space is changing from individuals and businesses to governments and cities. Shared mobility space is witnessing high growth driven by an increased partnership between the shared mobility operators, OEMs, and other participants in the value chain. With the introduction of shared and autonomous mobility, new opportunities are expected to arise for companies seeking to sell content and entertainment and offer customised choices based on learning customer preferences.
With disruptive forces like electric vehicles, on-demand mobility, and autonomous vehicles, companies are seizing emerging opportunities and making changes in their business models with the right partnerships. Charging infrastructure and battery suppliers will become a key component of the value chain with the evolution of electric vehicles in the shared mobility fleet.
Introduction of autonomous vehicles is expected to provide new business opportunities for the value chain providers. Data service providers and parking providers will play a major role in the introduction of autonomous vehicles in the shared mobility fleet. Fleet providers will play a major role in the introduction of AVs as the vehicles will be owned by the mobility companies. Technology providers are expected to partner with OEMs to provide technology stacks.
With the introduction of more connected vehicles and growing telematics, data will play a critical role for the value chain participants and the fleet managers to eliminate paperwork and get notifications for maintenance, fuelling, and insurance.
Shared mobility space is expected to be more diverse with more participating industries and disrupting trends like electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving. The value chain providers should invest in providing mobile services for the fleet managers and drivers to utilize their time properly.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Carsharing Value Chain - Snapshot
- eHailing Value Chain - Snapshot
- Key Participants Playing a Role in the Value Chain
- Evs
- Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)
- Current Trends and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Definition and Segmentation
- Current Mobility Value Chain
- Evolution of Mobility Value Chain
- Mobility Service Categories
4. Introduction to the Mobility Value Chain: Carsharing - Overview of the Carsharing Market
- Carsharing - Definition
- Traditional Carsharing - Key Market Participants
- Traditional Carsharing Market Forecasts - Europe
5. Overview of the Carsharing Value Chain
- Carsharing Value Chain
- Roles of Actors in the Carsharing Value Chain
- Fleet Providers - Service Providers
- Vehicle Financing/Rental Options
- Technology Providers - Service Providers
- Technology Providers as Part of the Value Chain
- Comparative Analysis of Technology Service Providers
- Roadside Assistance - Service Providers
- Maintenance, Repairs, and Cleaning - Service Providers
- Insurance - Service Providers
- Insurance Model
- Insurance as Part of the Value Chain
- Parking - Service Providers
- Parking as Part of the Value Chain
- Charging - Service Providers
- EV Charging as Part of the Value Chain
- Payment Solutions Providers - Service Providers
6. Key Trends and Market Disruptions in the Carsharing Value Chain
- Fleet Providers - Groupe Renault and Vulog
- Technology Providers - Omoove and OT Technologies and IDEMIA
- Operational and Infrastructure Support Providers
- Intensifying Competition Between Technology Providers - Key Trends
- Carsharing Operators - Key Trends
7. eHailing - Overview of the eHailing Market
- eHailing Market - Definitions
- eHailing Market - Key Market Participants
- eHailing Market Forecast - Europe
- Overview of the eHailing Value Chain
- eHailing Value Chain
- Roles of the Actors in the eHailing Value Chain
- Fleet Providers - Service Providers
- Insurance - Service Providers
- Insurance Model
- Repair, Maintenance, and Cleaning - Service Providers
- Vehicle Maintenance as Part of the Value Chain
- Technology - Service Providers
- Technology Providers - Key Insights
- Comparative Analysis of Technology Service Providers
- Roadside Assistance - Service Providers
8. Key Trends and Market Disruptions in the eHailing Value Chain
- Technology Providers - iCabbi and AutoCab
- Insurance Providers - If P&C Insurance and Uber
9. Challenges and Gaps in the Provision of After-sales Services
- Fleet Rebalancing - Current Challenges and Future Trends
- Fleet Cleaning - Current Challenges and Future Trends
- Fleet Maintenance - Current Challenges and Future Trends
- Insurance - Current Challenges and Future Trends
- Fleet Cycling - Current Challenges and Future Trends
10. Business Models of Value Chain Service Providers
- Fleet Suppliers
- Technology Providers
- Insurance Providers
- Maintenance and Repair
- Cleaning Providers
- Roadside Assistance
- Parking
- EV Charging
11. Profiles of Key Companies in the New Mobility Value Chain Ecosystem
- Omoove - Company Profile
- Ridecell - Company Profile
- iCabbi - Company Profile
- Caroobi - Company Profile
- Arwe - Company Profile
12. Impact of New/Upcoming Technologies
- Future Outlook of Evs
- Impact of EVs in New Mobility Value Chain
- Impact of the Evolution of EVs Value Chain
- Future Outlook of Avs
- Impact of AVs in New Mobility Value Chain
- Impact of the Evolution of AVs in Value Chain
13. Value Chain Ecosystem: Market Modelling - Scenario 1: Value Chain Ecosystem Market Modelling for ICE Market
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling Key Assumptions - ICE
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling - Fleet Providers Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling - Fuel and Gas Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling - Maintenance
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling - Parking Services Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling - Repair Providers Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling - Roadside Assistance Providers Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling - Technology Providers Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling - Cleaning Services Total
- Scenario 1: Market Modelling - Insurance Services
14. Scenario 2: Value Chain Ecosystem Market Modelling for EV Market
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling Key Assumptions - EVs
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling - Fleet Providers
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling - Cleaning Services
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling - Charging Services
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling - Insurance Services
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling - Maintenance Services
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling - Parking Services
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling - Repair Services
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling - Roadside Assistance Providers Total
- Scenario 2: Market Modelling - Technology Providers Total
15. Scenario 3: Value Chain Ecosystem Market Modelling for AV Market
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling Key Assumptions - AVs
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Fleet Providers
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Charging Services
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Cleaning Services
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - eCommerce Services
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Fuel and Gas Services
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Insurance Services
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Maintenance Services
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Parking Services
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Repair Providers
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Roadside Assistance Services
- Scenario 3: Market Modelling - Technology Services
16. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Mobility Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
17. Conclusions and Future Outlook - Total Market
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
18. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Arwe
- AutoCab
- Caroobi
- Groupe Renault
- iCabbi
- IDEMIA
- If P&C Insurance
- Omoove
- Omoove
- Ridecell
- Uber
- Vulog
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9by5z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716