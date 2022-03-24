Bucket List Tour Operator Offers $150 Off More Than 75 International and National Tours
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, smarTours, a leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations, announced that starting on National Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29th the company will be offering $150 off any tour for veterans and active-duty military. The discount can be used on any of the company's more than 75 guided tours and is good year-round.
The Battlefields of WW1 & WW2 tour is a popular choice for veterans and active military members. On this 13-day tour, travelers will journey through five European countries spanning both world wars and discover places that commemorate these world-changing events and honor fallen soldiers. Travelers will enjoy highlights such as London's Imperial War Museum, Churchill War Room and Bunker, Normandy Beaches including Omaha Beach, Dunkirk shores, and the Maginot Line, among many other notable historical locations.
"Many of our travelers are veterans and we want to thank them for their service year-round," says Christine Petersen, smarTours CEO. "National Vietnam Veterans Day felt like a natural fit to launch this ongoing offer as many of our tour participants are from the generation directly affected by the Vietnam War. Our past veterans' offers have been so popular that we decided to extend the discount indefinitely as a thank you."
Veterans and active-duty military can use the code VET150 when booking a tour. When booking a tour, they will be asked for an applicable ID card. The discount offer does not expire. The discount can only be used on new bookings and can not be combined with other promo offers. The discount can be used by veterans or active military once a year.
To learn more about the veterans discount and smarTours tours that are available to U.S. travelers please visit: https://smartours.com/veteran-discount
About smarTours:
smarTours is a leading provider of affordable trips to bucket list destinations worldwide. The company currently offers more than 75 guided tours to more than 70 countries across all continents. All smarTours trips include international airfare, hotels in convenient locations, knowledgeable English-speaking local guides, in-depth excursions and sightseeing, and many meals. More than 250,000 bucket list trips have been taken since the founding of the company in 1996.
