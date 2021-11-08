HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nebula Graph today announced to abandon the Common Clause 1.0 license from its open-source licenses, fully adopting the permissive Apache 2.0 license.
Nebula Graph is an open-source distributed graph database developed by vesoft Inc. As an open-source community, we welcome partners from all sides, including cloud service providers and other graph database vendors. However, we oppose those who only take from the community while not contributing anything back. Therefore, we used to choose the Apache 2.0 license as our open-source license and used the Common Clause 1.0 license as an attachment.
Mr. Wu Sheng, a member of the Apache Software Foundation, raised an issue on the Nebula Graph GitHub repo on Nov. 2, pointing out that the previous license combination has violated the rules of the Apache 2.0 license. We highly appreciate Mr. Wu's feedback. As the owner of the Nebula Graph project, we took the issue seriously and decided immediately to remove Common Clause 1.0 and follow only the Apache 2.0 license.
We have been embracing open source actively and we truly believe in the power of community. We appreciate the support for Nebula Graph from the open-source community. Better product with faster iteration is what we are going to contribute back to the community. Meanwhile, any comment, suggestion, and feedback are welcome.
