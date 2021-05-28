LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boss Security Screens, the leading premier security screen provider in Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico, is recognizing National Safety Month this June by providing a free online home safety assessment, weekly video content and a downloadable safety guide.
Boss Security Screens is the only company of its kind to work with experienced security experts. To launch the ongoing community safety initiative, Boss is working with two security specialists, Michael Johnston and Wayne Nichols. Johnston is a CPTED-certified former Henderson Police Department captain with nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, and Nichols is a retired Henderson Police Department detective, law enforcement consultant, and adjunct criminal justice instructor at the College of Southern Nevada.
As of June 4, a free online home safety assessment will be available to complete at BossSecurityScreens.com/assessment, which will assist in providing insight on how to properly secure your home to prevent break-ins, and if your property appears vulnerable to criminals. To accompany the assessment, a downloadable safety guide will be available providing tips from Boss Security Screens' security consultants on ways to protect your house and family, helping to eliminate the risks of being victimized. The company will also be distributing weekly educational videos through their YouTube and Facebook page addressing a variety of simple and advanced safety measures to help secure your home and become more aware of what makes your property an easy target for burglarizing.
"We are excited to be working with Johnston and Nichols as they provide expertise and a deep knowledge of both security solutions and crime prevention that we can share with the community," said James Kerr, CEO and founder of Boss Security Screens. "As specialists, they add another layer of protection and peace of mind to homeowners by providing personal insight, educational tools and resources to prevent people from becoming a victim of crime."
Manufactured with more than 55 years of engineering excellence, all Boss Security Screens are made in the USA and are pry resistant, shear resistant, impact resistant and nearly impossible to defeat, making them the toughest security screens on the market. Popular with consumers concerned with home safety, Boss Security Screens offers a "no break-in" guarantee and a variety of financing options. The company is committed to using the highest performing designs, strongest materials and developing the most innovative manufacturing processes to provide a solution at an affordable price point that will excel in unfortunate times of need. Boss Security Screens has plans to expand into additional markets in the near future including California, Utah and Texas.
