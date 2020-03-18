SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions to over 125,000 businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced a new program to help businesses, non-profits, educational institutions and other organizations stay connected through these challenging times: Intermedia is making AnyMeeting Pro available to all new users for free through the end of 2020, with full video conferencing features and no meeting time limits.
This new offer is available to all new customers and new users and allows remote teams to hold effective global online meetings. In addition, one free Webinar Pro license will be available for every account, which enables organizations to hold larger, live broadcasted events for up to 200 people, such as corporate all-hands, webinars, lectures, religious services, and other virtual events.
"Intermedia is in the business of helping organizations stay connected. So, as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down offices, classes, religious services, and more around the world, we felt a significant obligation to act," said Michael Gold, Intermedia's CEO. "Organizations have enough to worry about at a time like this. As health organizations and government officials increasingly recommend (and in some cases mandate) remote working arrangements, staying connected to one another is essential to maintain collaboration and productivity. We hope that by making our AnyMeeting Pro video conferencing product completely free through the end of the year, with no meeting time limits, we are doing our small part to help businesses, organizations and institutions stay connected and moving forward."
Channel and Partner Driven
Intermedia recognizes that many of its 6,600 partners and their customers are facing an immediate need to support remote workers with effective communications and productivity tools. The free video conferencing and webinar offering will also be available to Intermedia's partners, allowing them to further extend the goodwill and assist their customers during these challenging times.
Recent Product Enhancements
In addition to the free offer, recently released enhancements to AnyMeeting deliver an easier, more intuitive user experience, with richer HD video capabilities that create a greater sense of "being there without being there" for remote participants. These features include:
- More Dynamic User Interface – full-HD (720p) quality allows users to enhance/enlarge any region of the screen by simply selecting it, or double-clicking on video feeds of other participants to zoom in and out – while adapting to a user's available bandwidth
- More Intuitive Design – new meeting interface features larger video feeds and simplified navigation for an even easier user experience
- New Mobile App – host or attend meetings on-the-go within the completely rebuilt iOS and Android applications, featuring superior video and audio quality with both portrait and landscape orientations
- AI-Based Transcription and Meeting Insights (Virtual Assistant) – capability to transcribe meetings word-for-word, and to view action items at-a-glance in meeting transcripts, allowing for more focused, engaged meetings with less note-taking
- Improved Collaboration – new annotation capabilities allow attendees to draw on their screens while in screen-sharing mode to highlight key information or visualize solutions in real time
- Easy to Join Mobile or Desktop – join a meeting within seconds without any downloads - simply click a link and you're in
To coincide with the availability of AnyMeeting's free video conferencing and webinar capabilities, Intermedia has also created the Remote Work Success Kit, which includes a number of articles and best-practice recommendations to help organizations successfully manage their distributed workforce programs.
For new customers looking to start hosting meetings online immediately, please visit the AnyMeeting sign-up page.
About Intermedia
Intermedia is a leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), business cloud email and productivity applications provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them. More than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia's tightly integrated suite of cloud applications that are managed through one intuitive point of control and are backed by 99.999% uptime SLAs and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support. Solutions include the all-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform Intermedia Unite®, Intermedia Contact Center, AnyMeeting web and video conferencing, file sharing and backup, business email, security, archiving, and more.
Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded, co-branded, and private label programs.
Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support four years in a row – 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
Contact
Darcy Mekis
Intermedia
650.946.1998
dmekis@intermedia.net
Tammy Olson
Hotwire for Intermedia
619.308.5222
IntermediaUS@hotwireglobal.com
J.D. Power 2019 Certified Assisted Technical Support Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.
AnyMeeting and Intermedia Unite are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.