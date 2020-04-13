LARGO, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help other small businesses survive the COVID-19 Global Pandemic, Manuel Suarez, owner of the AGM Marketing Agency, is awarding free full scholarships to his flagship Facebook Masters Course training and Coaching Program. Over 8,000 people have already been awarded the free full scholarships, valued at over $16,000,000, in the last two weeks. This humanitarian relief effort will be closing on April 30th, 2020.
This revolutionary training provides all the skills necessary to become an expert at social media marketing, which small businesses need now more than ever to get through the Coronavirus Global Pandemic. In fact, a recent Forbes article stated that companies would need to rely on their digital strategies now in the absence of almost all in-person interactions.
While many businesses and workers are applying for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) relief programs, Manuel Suarez believes that every business in America needs to have a game plan to survive this period of crisis. Better yet, they need to position themselves at the forefront of the economic recovery, when that time comes.
The Facebook Masters Course is the playbook businesses need to survive this period of crisis.
The course contains 12 Modules with over 38 hours of extensive training for businesses of all sizes. From branding through content creation to social media ad creation and promotion, Manuel Suarez teaches other business owners the skills they need to give their business, their employees, and their families the best fighting chance to survive this challenging time.
Since social distancing and stay at home orders have caused online content to be consumed at record rates, businesses need to have a plan to capture this attention and communicate their messages to the public.
As an award-winning training program, the Facebook Masters Course walks novice and veteran business owners alike through every step needed to gain attention in this ever-growing online world.
Manuel Suarez is known as the Facebook Marketing Ninja and hopes that businesses will take advantage of this time in order to discover new opportunities for serving their clients, customers, and patients.
He knows how valuable marketing is and wants others to have the training and resources that he has used in his own business. The Facebook Masters scholarships will be closing on April 30th, 2020. To register visit: www.ManuelSuarez.com/expansion
"Manuel is, hands down, a genius at Facebook... He really knows how to do the social media game like no one else... He's pure gold." - Dr. Eric Berg
"The difference that this course has made to my business has been phenomenal, he is extremely detailed and specific. The content has been the best I have seen in any course that I have been on, whether that be for social media or any other business course…"
- Katherine, eCommerce seller
Small Business owner Marlin Melendez in Ocala, Fl said, "Using the most valuable asset we have these days while we are home. Time. Thank you for this amazing opportunity."
Cafe owner Michele Burnside, "I have a cafe and this has given me a ton of ideas...Thank you for having this amazing purpose!"
Morgan Standish from California, "Thank you for this! Giving me something stable in a very destabilizing time."
Sylvia Nagy, small business owner in Miami, "Thank you for sharing your knowledge and saving years...for us."
Media Contact:
Devon Mortimer
727-421-6291
237818@email4pr.com