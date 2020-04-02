SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad, the only cloud-native business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM), today announced that the company is making paid versions of all of its products - Dialpad Talk, Dialpad Sell, Dialpad Support and UberConference - available for free to help those impacted by the coronavirus work from home edicts.
The company, known for its Work From Anywhere™ capabilities, wants to help users quickly and easily establish a remote workforce for as long as needed. After the company moved its own operations across all global locations to remote work in early March, it rolled out free and enhanced versions of Dialpad Talk and UberConference to support business communication and video conferencing needs.
"When we started Dialpad, it was with a future of remote work in mind, and we see that future has come a lot sooner and a lot faster than anyone could have expected," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "We saw the rapid rise in interest and demand for our remote work products as more and more employers were forced to shut office locations. We recognize that there is also a great need among call centers and sales organizations, functions typically defined by central locations and team clusters, and we are helping to make sure none of those companies lose a call, contact or opportunity to sell to or support customers."
From small businesses to enterprises, Dialpad offers one unified platform for voice, SMS and video conferencing needs, all leveraging native ViTM for real-time coaching and analytics. Released last year, Dialpad Sell is an all-in-one solution for sales organizations that leverages Vi™ to transcribe calls, track customer sentiment, provide suggestions to questions and analyze conversations — all in real-time. For companies having sales teams working remotely, Dialpad offers tips for managers to remotely coach, train and manage reps at scale.
Dialpad Support is built specifically for call and contact centers. It allows agents and supervisors to take calls from anywhere, while features like screen capture and ViTM enable quality coaching, training and customer interactions. For call centers unexpectedly going remote, Dialpad offers these tips for a seamless transition. All of Dialpad's products are quick and easy to deploy, keeping people connected while minimizing business interruptions.
"When our Technical Support workforce transitioned to working 100% remotely, we had to act fast to ensure all mission-critical systems were accessible and usable from agents' homes. With barely any effort at all, we were able to set up our agents to service calls remotely and without any disruption to our customers thanks to Dialpad," said Marko Milakovic, Sr. Manager, Technical Support at Domo.
"Even in the face of economic uncertainty, it was an easy decision for us to make to help others by offering free access over the next couple of months," Walker added.
About Dialpad
Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with Dialpad Talk, Dialpad Sell, Dialpad Support and UberConference, all powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM). Today more than 62,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank and Work-Bench. To learn more, visit www.dialpad.com.