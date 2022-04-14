In this free webinar, learn the advantages of in silico clinical trials based on mechanistic modeling. Attendees will learn how mechanistic modeling differs from (but can complement) data-driven and artificial intelligence (AI) approaches. The featured speaker will discuss why embracing modeling has become urgent and why the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are interested.
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In silico modeling enhances clinical trials. Unlike regular clinical trials, in silico clinical trials enable researchers to explore an almost unlimited number of hypotheses.
Mechanistic modeling encompasses more available knowledge than other in silico approaches. It can generate robust predictions even in data-poor environments, which is, contrary to popular belief, often the case in clinical development. Mechanistic models create virtual populations that allow researchers to simulate both individual- and population-level effects. It captures differences between individuals, as well as intra-individual variability — changes within the same individual that may occur over time. In silico approaches are critical as medicines become more personalized and conventional trials become more challenging, both practically and ethically. This explains regulators' strong interest in model-informed drug development.
Join this webinar to learn more about the advantages of adopting in silico clinical trials with mechanistic models for drug development.
Join Emmanuel Pham, VP Science & Customer Experience Europe, Novadiscovery, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 05, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit In silico Clinical Trials with Virtual Populations Help Accelerate Access to New Drugs.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks