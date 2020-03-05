SAN MATEO, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life at The Peninsula Regent (TPR) retirement community will never be the same, according to resident Judith Hirsch, in an update to TPR's management company, Bay Area Senior Services.
Hirsch, a resident member of the Board of Directors, was reporting that thanks to Director of Programs & Events Melissa Shefer, the community now has their own mobile app from engagement tech provider Touchtown. Residents in the non-profit, membership-based community (ranging in age from 68 to 107) are all over the app.
But when Shefer first presented the idea to a group of 12 residents, they weren't immediately sold.
"We looked at it skeptically, thought that maybe it was too ambitious for our general Membership; that it was too labor intensive...that we dogs are too old to learn new tricks," Hirsch recalled.
Despite that hesitation, the group continued to discuss the app and developed an affinity for the easy-to-use interface. Benefits like cutting down on paper use and a more connected Membership faded doubt.
And their gamble paid off. Turns out, old dogs can and will learn new tricks — if you give them the opportunity.
"The excitement on resident's faces when they see how easy it is to do things they never imagined they'd LEARN — including even getting a smartphone when before they said 'Why do I need that?' — it's simply amazing," said Shefer.
Adoption has been impressive, despite age and acuity.
"The Community App, as we call it, has been very well received by our community of about 240 independent-living older adults with a median age of about 88. The key is the continuing support our Activities Director gives the 'newbies.' Once a week she holds a tutorial and answers questions," said Hirsch.
