PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a leader in productivity accessories for tablets and laptops built for professionals, students and everyday users looking to enhance their device's versatility and functionality, announced their newest keyboard, the 11 MAX+ for iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd & 3rd Gen) and iPad Air (4th Gen) is in-stock and shipping.
The smaller counterpart to Brydge's 12.9 MAX+, the new 11 MAX+ brings the powerful iPad Pro even closer to a true laptop replacement. Featuring a massive multi-touch trackpad, the 11 MAX+ delivers the most immersive and natural iPadOS experience available.
"When combined with the groundbreaking power, speed and connectivity of the newest iPad Pro (3rd generation), the Brydge 11 MAX+ redefines the iPad keyboard category by creating a breakthrough all-in-one device for users - whether on the road, in the office or at home." - Nick Smith, Co-CEO & Founder of Brydge
With iPadOS now supporting the escape function, the Brydge 11 MAX+ is the first keyboard to feature a dedicated escape key. This new feature significantly enhances the iPad Pro, making it more appealing to a wider range of users including developers and programmers.
With its stunning design lines, the overall experience could not be more complementary to the iPad. Featuring Brydge's new magnetic SnapFit™ Case, the 11 MAX+ is a breeze when it comes to inserting and removing the iPad, allowing you to go from tablet to laptop in seconds.
The wireless capabilities of the 11 MAX+ allow you to use your iPad as a tablet or laptop from wherever you are, making this keyboard/iPad combination the best solution for working on the go.
Available in Space Gray and White, the 11 MAX+ is designed for professionals, creatives and everyday users and is now in-stock and shipping for $199.99 on Brydge's website, Amazon and in Verizon Stores nationwide.
