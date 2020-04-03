SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX®, the global leader in functional training equipment, world-class training content, and App-based training technology, announced its preeminent professional education course - TRX Suspension Training Course (STC) – will be available virtually and free of charge beginning today. In response to the current global climate amid COVID-19, TRX is providing an unprecedented level of support to health and fitness professionals around the world who have helped elevate the company to its prominence in the fitness industry.
Rooted in the underpinnings of TRX's movement-based methodologies, the TRX STC typically costs $295 and has served more than 300,000 professional trainers worldwide with a 98% approval rating. The course is available to a variety of fitness industry professionals and enthusiasts, including personal trainers, group fitness instructors, club and studio operators, physical therapists, strength and conditioning coaches, athletic trainers, physical education teachers, and health care facility staff.
"Fitness and training professionals have literally been TRX's lifeblood since I started the company more than a decade ago and are a major reason why TRX is a global leader in the industry," said TRX Founder, Randy Hetrick. "These individuals devote their careers to helping others live healthy, happy lives and today is a chance for us to pay back a debt of gratitude in these difficult times."
Led by world-class TRX Course Instructors, the TRX Suspension Training Course provides participants with foundational knowledge, skills, and abilities on how to properly set up and utilize the TRX Suspension Trainer in any environment – at home, outside, or in a gym setting. Attendees will learn how to perform a wide range of Suspension Training exercises, including progressions and regressions to accommodate all fitness levels. Important cueing techniques and the ability to correct common faults will provide graduates with the knowledge and information to keep their clients safe, while generating incredible results. Attendees will learn how to apply TRX's movement-based coaching system to enhance their ability to train clients, leading to improved customer acquisition and retention for the instructors.
Effective for a wide array of clients in a multitude of training environments, the TRX Suspension Training Course: Live Virtual Edition is delivered over the ever-popular Zoom platform. The course lasts six hours, and consists of two formats: a six-hour session done over the span of a day or two, three-hour sessions done over the span of two days. The latter option was designed for those with less flexible schedules. Prior to the course, registered attendees will receive a digital course manual. Graduates will be required to complete an exam prior to receiving their certificate of completion and up to seven hours of Continuing Educations Credits (CEC's). Additionally, TRX is in the process of revolutionizing its online ecosystem for training professionals. Come fall of 2020, course graduates will be invited to join the exclusive network of like-minded fitness professionals to gain access to a robust digital experience providing premium content, world-class functional training workouts, business tools, digital CEC's, and more.
Registration for the virtual TRX Suspension Training Course opens today. Attendees will need access to a TRX® Suspension Trainer™. For more information and to find out how to register for the live, virtual course, please click store.trxtraining.com/products/stc-v.
About TRX ®
