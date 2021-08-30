NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate (CRE), and banking markets, released its inaugural CRE sentiment survey results which revealed that there are hopeful signs for the market but there are also areas of structural concern.
Trepp's inaugural survey called upon market participants to answer a series of questions related to the economy, regulation, CRE fundamentals, and CMBS distress. More than 42% of respondents worked at CRE-related firms, with sizable representation among investors (CRE and CMBS), brokers, asset managers, lenders, risk managers, owner-operators, researchers, and appraisers. The other major responses came from professionals in the structured finance, banking, capital markets, and finance fields.
"Concerns over economic conditions, the Delta variant, and inflation continue to weigh on commercial real estate market participants," said Martha Coacher, Trepp's Chief Marketing Officer. "We polled the market to see if there are any blind spots that investors should be watching for."
The theme of the results was that there will be a steady but slow improvement with real pockets of risk. The survey found that 90% of respondents expect that office effective rents and economic occupancy will be below pre-pandemic levels in the next six months. 80% of respondents expect that retail occupancy will be below pre-pandemic levels in the next six months. 58% of surveyed professionals said over the next few months, policy and regulatory events will impact CRE negatively.
"Taking individual responses and trying to craft an overarching narrative can be risky, but Trepp's results seem to indicate that a slow, grinding improvement to the markets – rather than an explosive rebound – is the likely pathway for CRE," said Manus Clancy, Senior Managing Director at Trepp.
Trepp, founded in 1979, is a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is wholly owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).
Leveraging Trepp's market expertise and proprietary data sets, The TreppWire Podcast enables listeners to stay up to date on all things commercial real estate, structured finance, and banking. Featuring Trepp subject matter experts and guests from across the industry, the weekly podcast explores how recent events have impacted both the markets and the daily lives of market participants.
