SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbenta's latest integration enables users to use Inbenta's unique chatbot technology across any channel in one unified message.
Inbenta Technologies, a global leader in Symbolic AI-based Customer Interaction applications, announced new integrations with Zendesk, Inc as part of the company's focus to bolster its omnichannel capabilities and customer experience.
With customer experience becoming a key brand differentiator, organizations want customers to navigate seamlessly and with maximum convenience when seeking a product or assistance. Rudimentary search systems and keyword-based chatbots that do not deliver the right results can result in client churn and challenge brand loyalty. Inbenta's Chatbot uses Symbolic AI to power its Natural Language Process technology, enabling it to understand multiple languages and guide customers to the products and services they want.
Inbenta's cooperation with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations will further boost customer engagement by delivering an omnichannel experience that lets users have a conversation across many messaging platforms and channels into a single conversation in a truly interactive messaging experience.
The customizable connector between Inbenta and Zendesk Sunshine Conversations, requires minimal effort and configuration to set up and includes built-in functions like simple answers, multiple options, custom token processing and escalation to live chat.
"We are very happy to expand the capabilities of Inbenta with this cooperation with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations and help teams optimize their chatbot's potential," said Jordi Torras, CEO of Inbenta. "The integration of Inbenta's platform with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations enables organizations to deploy chatbots that can engage in complex conversations with minimal training using Inbenta's technologies, while seamlessly catering to new customer demands across multiple channels and platforms with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations."
Additionally, Rams Subramanian, Head of Integrations also highlighted the effect this partnership will have in delivering a better chatbot experience. "Our partnership with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations will really help Inbenta customers extend the power of our Symbolic AI to multiple channels all at once. We are very excited about this partnership and about working with the Zendesk team to help our users create a multi-channel bot."
"Inbenta's easy-to-use technology syncs well with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations to enable organizations to deliver better customer experiences that meet user demands," said Tim Marsden, Senior Director, Technology Partner Ecosystem at Zendesk. "We are excited about the addition of Inbenta to our partner ecosystem, because it allows businesses and customers to leverage the best of both worlds - create optimal chatbots experiences using Inbenta's Symbolic AI and engage in conversations across multiple channels with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations."
Inbenta was founded by Jordi Torras in Barcelona and is now headquartered in Silicon Valley. Inbenta is a global leader in AI and NLU for Enterprise Search, Ecommerce Search, Chatbots, Support Ticketing, and Knowledge Management. For more information visit http://www.inbenta.com.
