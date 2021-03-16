SUNNYVALE, Calif., Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbenta Technologies, a global leader in Symbolic AI-based Customer Interactions applications (artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) products) is named the number one service provider in Kompyte's benchmark study of the eCommerce industry.
A conversational AI benchmark study in eCommerce conducted by Kompyte between December 2020 and January 2021 evaluated the resolution rates of ten Conversational AI vendors on the market, from the biggest tech companies (IBM Watson or Microsoft Luis) to smaller specialized AI start-ups.
Large tech companies – IBM, Google, Microsoft – all underperformed, with resolution rates as low as half those of specialized AI start-ups. Inbenta achieved leading accuracy in imitating human interaction. Inbenta also scored the highest rate across all topic categories (order taking, shipping and payments) and having the best capabilities to detect and translate interactions to modeled intent.
"The reason Inbenta outperforms big tech companies and other AI start-ups," said CEO of Inbenta, Jordi Torras, "is that we have been specializing in conversational AI from the start and also use NLP Technology powered by Symbolic Artificial Intelligence where other vendor solutions are based on simplistic brute-force machine learning."
About Inbenta:
Inbenta was founded by Jordi Torras in Barcelona and is now headquartered in Silicon Valley. Inbenta empowers the world's largest enterprise and e-commerce companies to improve customer satisfaction rates and reduce support costs with best-in-class functionality.
