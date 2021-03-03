SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbenta Technologies, a global leader in Symbolic AI-based Customer Interactions applications (artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) products) has rolled out its newest solution to increase revenue rates with Conversational AI Search.
E-commerce organizations want to make sure their website users are finding the right products at the right time to increase conversions. With rudimentary search functionality, potential customers get turned away by getting the wrong search results or too many that make it confusing. With Inbenta's new Conversational AI Search, website shoppers get better results and they see the right product at the right time for them to increase conversions.
With statistics from Forrester and Econsultancy Digital Marketers United showing that people who use search are more likely to purchase --30% of website visitors will use the site search box before they buy, and 40% of customers take their business elsewhere when searches show a lack of knowledge -- Inbenta created a better solution for e-commerce.
Inbenta's new Conversational AI Search is able to answer complex questions of shoppers using natural language processing (NLP), plus giving answers that help with upselling / cross-selling, and pro-actively suggest the right products that are related to what the shopper is looking for at that moment.
This new solution turns shoppers that search into buyers in three ways:
Reduce customer service queries and support costs by quick answers, intelligent autocomplete, upselling / cross-selling functions and search across multiple sources
Anticipate shoppers intent and meet customer needs by product attribute filters, indexed catalog and FAQs, and custom UI that matches the company brand
Improve service with detailed analytics by better analytics reports, performance monitoring, and intuitive KPI dashboards
"We have been working with Inbenta for just over a year and have already achieved many improvements!" said GOL Airlines Quality Manager, Renata Correa Dias Ferreira. "We achieved retention goals of 90%. In addition to the deployment of new services and cross selling banners, we can also access the web reports to monitor the bot and even update content online."
About Inbenta:
Inbenta was founded by Jordi Torras in Barcelona and is now headquartered in Silicon Valley. Inbenta empowers the world's largest enterprise and e-commerce companies to improve customer satisfaction rates and reduce support costs with best-in-class functionality.
