SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ISO/IEC 27701 certification ensures compliance with the principles and obligations imposed by data protection and information privacy legislation.
Inbenta is a leading international company that develops conversational solutions using Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing. These are capable of understanding people's natural language to provide targeted answers or concrete results.
Inbenta is one of the first AI and NLP companies to obtain the AENOR ISO/IEC 27701 certification for Information Privacy Management, an extension of ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management, and ISO/IEC 27002 for Security Controls.
For Luis Sarabia, Inbenta's Quality & Compliance Manager, "joining the small group of pioneers that have been granted this certification means a substantial improvement of our Integrated Management System, which combines Quality (ISO 9001), Information Security (ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27017) and now Privacy (ISO/IEC 27701). It also facilitates compliance with both legal requirements and the expectations of our customers, in an environment that is increasingly sensitive to data protection and privacy".
According to Jordi Torras, CEO and founder of Inbenta, "Inbenta has always been committed to offering products and services that meet our customers' expectations. In an increasingly sophisticated technological environment, security and privacy requirements are paramount, both for companies and users. Therefore, it is essential to provide guarantees of compliance with the most demanding international security standards, as well as the proactive application of their requirements and principles in each of our processes".
Boris Delgado, Director of Digital Solutions and Technology at AENOR, emphasized that "society is increasingly demanding that organizations demonstrate due diligence in data management with conviction. Leading organizations, such as Inbenta, point the way for all companies with ambitions to prevail". Furthermore, he specified that in the audit conducted, it was evidenced that Inbenta stands out for: "its involvement and general commitment of the organization with the management system and in some specific points such as having integrated the information security standard with the privacy standard, achieving a more robust system that faces the risks and threats in today's world."
About AENOR
AENOR is the leading certification body in Spain that identifies and helps to correct competitiveness gaps in companies, sectors, and the economic network, contributing to the transformation of society by creating confidence in organizations and people. As a global entity, it operates in 87 countries in certification, verification, validation, inspection, analysis, training, and information services. Currently, more than 87,000 workplaces hold one of AENOR's certificates in fields such as Quality Management, Sustainability, Occupational Health and Safety, Digitalization, Animal Welfare, Verification of Non-Financial Information, or Compliance.
About Inbenta
Inbenta is an international holding company with offices in the USA, Spain, France, Brazil, Netherlands, and Japan, that offers technology products and services in the SaaS (Software as a Service) sector. It focuses on the development of conversational solutions using Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing.
