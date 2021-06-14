CLEARWATER, Fla., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, supply chain software developer Datex was named a 2021 Top Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics Magazine. Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2021.
"Datex continues to be honored by its inclusion on this prestigious list," remarked Michael Armanious, Chief Revenue Officer for Datex. "In the past year, we have seen tremendous change in the supply chain industry. More than ever before, 3PLs and warehouse operators are leveraging technology to remain competitive. With the uptick in e-commerce, many companies simply could not keep up with the speed, continuous pace and volume of operations and needed the power of technology. We are proud to be one of the top logistics IT providers meeting these challenges today."
The Microsoft-based warehouse management system is known for its inherent flexibility, scalability and top- notch functionality. Datex FootPrint® WMS is predominantly used in the 3PL, cold storage warehouse, fulfillment, and pharmaceutical/life sciences industries.
"The business disruptions of the past year remind businesses to focus like a laser beam on improving enterprise operations through investments in technology. Datex continues to provide the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains. As shippers, carriers, and 3PLs increase their use of logistics IT, Datex stays flexible and responsive, anticipating the evolving needs of both customers and the market" said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics.
About Inbound Logistics
Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com
About Datex
In business for over 43 years, Datex provides cutting-edge technology solutions for supply chain operations including warehouse management software, mobile computers, and printers as well as EDI and integration services. For more information on Datex warehouse management software, please visit the Datex website http://www.datexcorp.com.
Media Contact
Laura Olson, Datex, 727-400-3641, lolson@datexcorp.com
SOURCE Datex