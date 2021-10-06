CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbox Monster today announced it has launched its Inbox Monster Deliverability Services on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to gain real-time access to their most sensitive and critical marketing KPIs to elevate all aspects of email channel performance.
With an ever-evolving privacy landscape, real-time access to deliverability metrics is more important than ever. Inbox Monster's unlimited placement testing and robust analytical insights give marketers a platform that offers timely and useful inbox metrics.
Integrated directly with Salesforce, Inbox Monster is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000Gk56iUAB
Inbox Monster Deliverability Services
Successful email campaigns start in the inbox. Inbox Monster offers marketers the tools to test and optimize daily inbox placement rates while also creating more reliable inbox placement projections for campaigns. And by integrating with the Salesforce platform, it is now easier to create daily inbox benchmarks with Inbox Monster through its new automation and scheduled testing features.
Comments on the News
- "The entire Inbox Monster team is ecstatic for the launch of our AppExchange integration. Email marketers have traditionally been limited in their ability to benefit from the inbox placement test. Through our AppExchange integration, Inbox Monster's automation and scheduled placement tests can provide marketers with the flexibility to run unlimited placement tests without incurring costly overages." said Matt McFee, Inbox Monster Co-Founder
- "Inbox Monster is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by automated inbox placement benchmarks and analytics," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
About Inbox Monster
Inbox Monster is an email deliverability and threat monitoring platform that offers marketers unlimited inbox placement tests and comprehensive deliverability analytics along with a full suite of collaboration tools. Inbox Monster delivers comprehensive insights on:
- Inbox placement rates
- Domain and IP reputation
- Creative rendering reports
- Content filters
- Spamtrap hits
- Blocklistings
- Authentication
- Audience engagement
- DMARC threats
Inbox Monster offers competitive pricing and full platform demos upon request.
