CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbox Monster, a next generation email deliverability analytics platform, today announces the release of its Channel Partner Program (CPP). Inbox Monster's CPP offers Email Agencies and Email Service Providers a powerful analytics platform that makes deliverability management more effective and profitable. The Program provides full support for reseller and referral partners and offers an industry-leading revenue share to deliver long-term success.
Inbox Monster combines an intuitive UI with the power of unlimited inbox placement, email preview reports, and triggered alerts. With today's release, Email Agencies and Email Service Providers can now offer the same tools and insights to their customers, build a managed services practice around the solution, and provide better protections against platform risk.
Inbox Monster's Channel Partner Program provides powerful tools that support both professional services teams and compliance teams:
Professional Service Tools
- Polished and Branded Deliverability Assessments are the foundation of Professional Services engagements. Inbox Monster partners leverage our Monster Analysis collaboration tools to create enterprise-level deliverability assessments.
- Inbox Monster's Administrative Controls and Account-Management Tools make it easy to manage your entire deliverability business from one powerful platform. Inbox Monster partners can provision new customer accounts and launch their first placement tests and email preview reports in a matter of minutes.
- Inbox Monster's APIs are available for Partners that prefer to consolidate all marketing analytics into one central and external view.
Compliance Management Tools
- Inbox Monster's compliance dashboards actively monitor dedicated IPs and IP pools and for blocklistings and trap hits to help pinpoint the source of any adverse event.
- Unlimited inbox placement reports establish daily inbox benchmarks for dedicated IPs and IP pools and identify negative deliverability trends before they affect your customers.
- Triggered alerts for Slack help determine when it's time to take action to protect your customers and platform from bad senders.
"Inbox Monster's Channel Partner Program was designed to deliver success for our Partners and their customers. We are obsessively focused on long-term interests of these stakeholders and believe our Channel Partner Program will become a great driver of growth for Inbox Monster" said Inbox Monster co-founder Matt McFee. "The Inbox Monster team is thrilled to work alongside some of the best service providers in the email marketing space and we will continue to invest in the products and features that make these partnerships successful."
About Inbox Monster
Inbox Monster is an independent provider of email deliverability and threat monitoring services designed to help email marketers and agencies improve email success. Keep an eye out for future releases and please visit https://inboxmonster.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Matthew McFee, Inbox Monster, 9806211625, matt@inboxmonster.com
SOURCE Inbox Monster