DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that EPLEXITY has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are excited to be recognized by Inc. in their prestigious annual list. Our strong growth is a testament to the leadership, innovation, and depth of our Next Generation IT Service focused solutions. I am grateful to all our customers, and employees for their continued support." – John Clendennen
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
EPLEXITY was founded in 2013 to address the growing need to support IT Departments and their ability to stay on top of today's transformational technology trends. We are revolutionizing how IT Departments support strategic initiatives by exceeding the level of service that businesses have come to expect. Specializing in Next Generation Professional and Managed Services including cloud computing, data, and machine learning, end-user computing management, DevOps, and 24/7 Site Reliability Services. EPLEXITY has helped hundreds of IT Departments get ahead and gain competitive advantages in their markets.
Media Contact
John Clendennen, EPLEXITY, +1 7208038225, info@eplexity.com
SOURCE EPLEXITY