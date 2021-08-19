DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Point Solutions Group (PSG) announced today its inclusion among the top 500 companies on Inc. Magazine's annual list of America's 5,000 fastest growing companies. The company has been experiencing continued rapid growth, growing 80 percent in 2020 alone.
The technology and engineering consulting firm ranked 486th overall and 37th in the category of business products and services. PSG was listed 17th among Colorado companies ranked.
"We're thrilled to be included among this year's list of honorees," said Paige Goss, PSG founder and CEO. "Our team continues to work incredibly hard solving challenges for our clients that other firms won't, or can't, touch. I couldn't be prouder. It's gratifying to see the hard work reflected in both this national recognition and the extraordinary growth we're experiencing."
The Inc. 5000 ranking isn't the first time PSG has been identified for their fast growth. In 2020, PSG was named a Colorado Company to Watch and a Colorado Top 100 Woman Owned Company. The company also recently expanded their capabilities through the acquisition of Denver's KG Lewis.
Founded in 2017, PSG is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB)/Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) dedicated to providing comprehensive information technology, engineering and professional services for government and commercial organizations. Headquartered in Denver, PSG currently operates in nine states including Washington D.C., San Diego and Colorado Springs.
Learn more about Point Solutions Group and its suite of services by visiting https://pointsolutionsus.com/.
About Point Solutions Group
Point Solutions Group is an IT partner that delivers future-thinking, full scale technical programs and teams to government and commercial entities. As a diverse WOSB/WBE, PSG specializes in solving clients' technology and engineering challenges including information security, systems integration, cloud migration, penetration testing and network system readiness. The company serves customers nationwide.
