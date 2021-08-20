NORTH MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After experiencing exponential growth year over year, Excel Impact is honored yet again with a place on the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. This makes the 4th time that Excel Impact has been recognized by the Inc committee for its growth.
After adding two additional insurance verticals and a brokerage to their book of business, Excel Impact has seen these efforts pay off in financial stability & revenue growth. Additionally, their core business strength -- Health & Medicare customer acquisition -- continued to thrive during a very unusual year.
During the Covid-19 crisis, which exploded onto the scene in 2020, Excel Impact was able to pivot to an entirely Work From Home environment. This posed both technical and cultural challenges for a company that had previously prided itself on close, in-office communication. However, Excel Impact was able to evolve and adapt to meet the times, creating a success out of what could have been a setback.
When asked how it's possible to maintain growth even in challenging circumstances, Alex Matseikovich, CEO, had this to say: "Focus drives action, and we have a consistent focus on growth, driven by our culture and our incredible team. Thanks to our dedication to remaining agile & open to change, we were able to not just remain in business, but achieve record-breaking growth even in difficult times."
Though the post-pandemic world continues to evolve and change in 2021, Excel Impact has no intention of slowing down. As Open Enrollment season approaches, Excel Impact already planning for next year's Inc evaluation, with new, aggressive growth targets.
Excel Impact is a leading performance-driven online customer acquisition firm with a focus on the insurance industry. Excel Impact specializes in lead generation, inbound calls, and internet advertising for its core products, which include Medicare, health, auto, home and life insurance. The company services clients by driving consumers to insurance companies' websites, providing leads to agents and carriers, as well as phone transfers of consumers into carrier call centers. For more information, visit http://www.excelimpact.com.
