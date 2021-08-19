NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eye4fraud Inc, a New York based fraud protection software company, today announced that it has been named to the prestigious annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
Eye4Fraud provides a guaranteed fraud protection service for eCommerce merchants and boasts the highest order approval rates with an average of 99.7% of orders approved. With easy, FREE setup, dedicated customer support, and 100% guarantee on fraudulent orders, Eye4Fraud saves eCommerce businesses time and money, and helps them increase sales by as much as 30%.
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America," said Eye4Fraud's founder and President Yoel Salcer. "I am incredibly proud and grateful to our entire team for this accomplishment, and I am looking forward to continue our success in the coming years."
Leo Dresdner, Eye4Fraud's CEO attributes the company's success in growth to its focus on customer support. "This achievement is a testament that a customer focused service will result in growth," said Dresdner. "We designed our service with the customer in mind and our team knows that this is the most important component of our service."
Eye4Fraud has an eye on the future with more services for eCommerce merchants on the horizon, and plans to release its new checkout software in the coming months.
