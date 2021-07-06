NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past four decades, Inc. magazine has celebrated the fastest-growing companies in America through its annual Inc. 5000 list. Today, Inc. is recognizing an additional kind of "best" with the launch of its inaugural Best Led Companies awards, based on a 12-point measurement of management excellence across the middle market. This select, data-driven list will honor lesser-known SMB executives alongside A-list leaders who are setting the gold standard across the mid-market in the U.S. It will also be the first Inc. franchise to honor public companies as well as private.
Mid-market companies are nimble enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact, and they employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers.
Created in partnership with Pitchbook and Shango Labs, Inc.'s algorithm will analyze these firms and identify the very best according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: Performance and Value Creation; Market Penetration and Customer Engagement; Talent; and Leadership Team.
"This list completes the trifecta of Inc.'s 'Best of' lists," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor in Chief. "Best Workplaces measures culture, Best in Business measures impact and social good, and now, Best Led Companies distinguishes executive leadership. It's our Triple Crown."
Submissions are open now: https://inc.swoogo.com/bestledcompanies
Private and public U.S.-based companies with an annual 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion are eligible to apply. The winners will be announced on Inc.com in the early fall, likely late-September or early October.
