AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgileAssets, a leading global provider of transportation asset lifecycle management software solutions, has been named to Inc. magazine's sixth annual list of the Best Workplaces in 2021 in the United States. The distinction recognizes the software company's dual achievements in the two categories of providing a superior work environment ("Best Workplace") and having a lasting positive influence on society ("Enduring Impact"). AgileAssets is also one of only 12 companies with the additional distinction of being named to Inc.'s prestigious "Editor's List."
As part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions in the most competitive contest since the list's inception in 2016, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"At AgileAssets we foster a culture that is friendly, dedicated, and grounded in the expectation of making a difference in the world," said AgileAssets CEO Stuart Hudson. "As we've worked remotely during this transformational pandemic year, we've relied on each other more than ever to learn and grow together as one team to make a difference."
With a highly skilled, diverse team of more than 100 employees from more than 20 countries, AgileAssets serves transportation and public works entities in 15 nations across five continents. The company has a 26-year history of innovation in both technology and transportation—two of the most critical industries for global connectedness and quality of life.
AgileAssets' societal impact comes from providing analytics-driven software solutions to help transportation organizations deliver safer, longer-lasting roads, bridges, and other infrastructure assets in a cost-effective way.
"By improving the stewardship of infrastructure worldwide, we help governments save time, save money, and save lives," said Hudson.
The Inc. honor follows three workplace distinctions that AgileAssets earned in 2020 from Built in Austin, an online community for technology companies and startups in the booming technology hub of Austin, Texas. AgileAssets was the only midsize company to earn Built in Austin "Best" listings in three categories that year: Best Place to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and Companies with the Best Benefits.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," said Inc. magazine Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About AgileAssets
AgileAssets is the leading global provider of software-as-a-service and mobile solutions to help governments maximize the value of their transportation infrastructure assets. From advanced analytics and data visualization to mapping and mobile applications, our solutions help agencies make data-driven decisions to deliver safer, longer-lasting infrastructure that provides the greatest benefits for the available public funds. Learn more at AgileAssets.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
