SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reseller collaboration and customer enthusiasm for OneScreen put the firm in the top 500 of Inc. Magazine's annual list of Fastest Growing Companies in the US.
"The past year has been challenging for all of us, but our company's efforts to support resellers and customers with what they needed most has really paid off," commented OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir.
"New subscription purchase models, products like GoSafe Pro to protect entryways and new hires like our Director of Education all hit a chord in the market. That's really what this recognition from Inc. Magazine is telling us," Munir concluded.
With a growth rate of 1007% in 2021, based on Revenue and Jobs Created, OneScreen far exceeded the median growth rate of 167% for other firms on the list.
Kevin Wong, National VP of Sales for OneScreen, observed, "This is a terrific honor and certainly encourages that our shift in 2020 toward selling our products on subscription was the right direction."
Inc. Magazine's online list presents an introduction to all 5000 US-based companies, but only the top 500 are featured in the print version. OneScreen and their parent company NZS came in at number #481, securing an expanded profile.
"This accolade recognizes the dedication of our partners all over the world as well as the hard work and strategic thinking of our team," said OneScreen's EVP of Marketing & Brand Kelly Bolton. "We are grateful for our distributors, resellers and customers who helped us reach this milestone."
OneScreen was also nominated this year in the Best Technology category for the North American Office Products Awards (NAOPA). More information on how OneScreen recognizes resellers is on their new How to Buy page. Additional supports such as private demo scheduling, spec sheets and instructional videos are available at the OneScreen website and their YouTube channel.
About OneScreen
OneScreen is a complete smart school technology provider with expertise in video collaboration and AI. We've discovered through experience that only the finest quality unified communications can bring people together with both the simplicity and the detail they need. For nearly a decade, OneScreen has been a leading force in presenting the world with advances in audio-video, presentation and communications technologies.
From the classroom to the conference room, OneScreen is there with customized tools that teams need for smarter, more secure, more productive collaboration - smart screens, software, AI cameras, entryway managers and more. Headquartered in San Diego, California, OneScreen has offices in the United States, Pakistan, Colombia, Mexico, U.A.E. and Canada. All of your collaboration tools are right here. Learn more at OneScreenSolutions.com or our Facebook and Twitter pages.
