Inc. Magazine has announced the return of Inc. Founders House at SXSW in Austin, Texas this March 11-14, 2022. A community for founders, by founders, the Inc. Founders House will serve as a founders-only hub for innovators starting, running and growing businesses.
Exclusive to the founders community, Inc. Founders House is designed to provide all attendees across the entrepreneurial spectrum with information, resources and services to help achieve the next step in their journey. Inc. is uniquely in tune with challenges founders face, and the house will feature compelling talks to help guide them, along with snacks, apps, guest bartenders, and invite-only happy hours.
Inc. Founders House is sponsored by Capital One Business, Velocity Global, Vari, and the Charles Koch Foundation.
INC. FOUNDERS HOUSE PROGRAMMING LINEUP
Friday, March 11
HOW TO MAKE THE INC. 5000 (AND HOW IT CAN BOOST YOUR BOTTOM LINE)
SPEAKERS: Brandon Pena, founder and president, 787 Coffee Co.; and Sarah Levey, founder and CEO, Y7 Studio
MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com
HOW TO MANAGE THE STRESS OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP
SPEAKERS: Kabir Barday, Founder and CEO, OneTrust; and Zoila Darton, Founder, WORD Creative
MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc. and Inc.com
THE FIXER: CAREY SMITH HAS ALL THE ANSWERS
SPEAKER: Carey Smith, founder, Big Ass Fans
MODERATOR: Tom Foster, editor-at-large, Inc. and Inc.com
PREVENTING EMPLOYEE BURNOUT: SETTING BOUNDARIES IN A HYBRID WORKPLACE
Sponsored by Vari
SPEAKERS: Jason McCann, co-founder and CEO, Vari; and Kirin Sinha, founder and CEO, Illumix
MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc. and Inc.com
GUEST BARTENDERS: Rohit Bhargava, founder and chief trend curator, Non-Obvious Company; and Miguel Garza, co-founder and CEO, Siete Family Foods
INC. MASTERS RECEPTION
Saturday, March 12
HOW VOCAL SHOULD BRANDS BE ON HOT-BUTTON POLITICAL ISSUES?
SPEAKER: Carolyn Rodz, founder, Hello Alice; and Michelle Beckley, Texas House of Representatives
MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com
DTC FOUNDERS MEETUP
CO-HOST: Zain Subhani, CEO, Skyline Brands; and Michael Walters, founder and president, Studio503
SMART WAYS TO SOLVE SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS
SPEAKER: Zain Subhani, CEO, Skyline Brands; and Michael Walters, founder and president, Studio503
MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc. and Inc.com
HR ON THE RADAR: WHY INVESTORS ARE LOOKING AT YOUR HR PRACTICES
Sponsored by Velocity Global
MODERATOR: Brit Morse, associate editor, Inc. and Inc.com
YNM SESSION
SPEAKER: Rachel Roff, founder and CEO, Urban Skin Rx
MODERATOR: Bea Dixon, founder, The Honey Pot
GUEST BARTENDERS: Bea Dixon, founder, The Honey Pot; and Robert Schwartzman, co-founder, TwentyTwo, singer/songwriter
HOW INVESTING IN DIVERSE FOUNDERS PAYS OFF
SPEAKERS: Arlan Hamilton, founder, managing partner, Backstage Capital; and Rachel Rodgers, Esq., CEO, Hello Seven
MODERATOR: Teneshia Carr, owner and founder, Blanc magazine; contributing editor, Inc. and Inc.com
UBS WELCOME COCKTAILS AND DINNER
Sunday, March 13
A NO-BRAINER: SURPRISING WAYS SMALL BUSINESS CAN WIN WITH AI
SPEAKERS: Basia Kubicka, co-founder, SliceUp; and Jordan Fisher, CEO, Standard AI
MODERATOR: Brit Morse, associate editor, Inc. and Inc.com
BLACK FOUNDERS MEETUP
CO-HOST: Brian Brackeen, general partner, Lightship Capital
I'M NOT BLACK ENOUGH
SPEAKER: Brian Brackeen, general partner, Lightship Capital
MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc. and Inc.com
KNOWING WHEN TO SAY NO - AND OTHER STRATEGIES FOR FAST GROWTH
SPEAKERS: Gail Becker, founder, CEO, Caulipower; and Geetesh Goyal, co-founder, CEO, Human Bees
MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com
HOW YOUR E-COMMERCE BUSINESS CAN BEAT THE BIG GUYS
SPEAKERS: Andy Dunn, co-founder, Bonobos; and Melissa Bridgeford, co-founder, CEO, Wizard Commerce
MODERATOR: Tom Foster, editor-at-large, Inc. and Inc.com
GUEST BARTENDER: Falon Fatemi, co-founder and CEO, Fireside
DELIVERING WONDER: A ONE-ON-ONE WITH MARC LORE
SPEAKER: Marc Lore, Wonder Group
MODERATOR: Stephanie Mehta, CEO, COO, Manseuto Ventures
Monday, March 14
THE BEST REASONS FOR DITCHING THE VALLEY
SPEAKERS: Todd Klein, partner, Revolution Growth; and Adelle Archer, co-founder, CEO, Eternava
MODERATOR: Teneshia Carr, owner and founder, Blanc magazine; contributing editor, Inc. and Inc.com
DECENTRALIZING THE INTERNET: HOW WEB3 CAN HELP YOUR SMALL BUSINESS
SPEAKERS: Harrison Wang, founder and head of business development, CliqueMe; and Shira Lazar, founder and CEO, What's Trending
MODERATOR: Brit Morse, associate editor, Inc. and Inc.com
RADICAL RECRUITING: HOW TO WIN THE BEST TALENT
Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation
MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com
FEMALE FOUNDERS MEETUP
CO-HOST: Lora DiCarlo, founder and CEO, Lora DiCarlo
HOW FEMALE FOUNDERS CAN HELP EACH OTHER WIN AT BUSINESS
SPEAKERS: Holly Thaggard, founder, chairman of the board, Supergoop
MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com
GUEST BARTENDER: Cindy Eckhert, CEO, The Pink Ceiling and Sprout Pharmaceuticals
HOW TO DIVERSIFY YOUR CUSTOMER BASE AND BOOST YOUR BOTTOM LINE
SPEAKER: Rohit Bhargava, founder, chief trend curator, Non-Obvious Company
MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc
