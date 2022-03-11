NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine has announced the return of Inc. Founders House at SXSW in Austin, Texas this March 11-14, 2022. A community for founders, by founders, the Inc. Founders House will serve as a founders-only hub for innovators starting, running and growing businesses.

Exclusive to the founders community, Inc. Founders House is designed to provide all attendees across the entrepreneurial spectrum with information, resources and services to help achieve the next step in their journey. Inc. is uniquely in tune with challenges founders face, and the house will feature compelling talks to help guide them, along with snacks, apps, guest bartenders, and invite-only happy hours.

Inc. Founders House is sponsored by Capital One Business, Velocity Global, Vari, and the Charles Koch Foundation.

INC. FOUNDERS HOUSE PROGRAMMING LINEUP

Friday, March 11

HOW TO MAKE THE INC. 5000 (AND HOW IT CAN BOOST YOUR BOTTOM LINE)

SPEAKERS: Brandon Pena, founder and president, 787 Coffee Co.; and Sarah Levey, founder and CEO, Y7 Studio

MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com

HOW TO MANAGE THE STRESS OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP

SPEAKERS: Kabir Barday, Founder and CEO, OneTrust; and Zoila Darton, Founder, WORD Creative

MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc. and Inc.com

THE FIXER: CAREY SMITH HAS ALL THE ANSWERS

SPEAKER: Carey Smith, founder, Big Ass Fans

MODERATOR: Tom Foster, editor-at-large, Inc. and Inc.com

PREVENTING EMPLOYEE BURNOUT: SETTING BOUNDARIES IN A HYBRID WORKPLACE

Sponsored by Vari

SPEAKERS: Jason McCann, co-founder and CEO, Vari; and Kirin Sinha, founder and CEO, Illumix

MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc. and Inc.com

GUEST BARTENDERS: Rohit Bhargava, founder and chief trend curator, Non-Obvious Company; and Miguel Garza, co-founder and CEO, Siete Family Foods

INC. MASTERS RECEPTION

Saturday, March 12

HOW VOCAL SHOULD BRANDS BE ON HOT-BUTTON POLITICAL ISSUES?

SPEAKER: Carolyn Rodz, founder, Hello Alice; and Michelle Beckley, Texas House of Representatives

MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com

DTC FOUNDERS MEETUP

CO-HOST: Zain Subhani, CEO, Skyline Brands; and Michael Walters, founder and president, Studio503

SMART WAYS TO SOLVE SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS

SPEAKER: Zain Subhani, CEO, Skyline Brands; and Michael Walters, founder and president, Studio503

MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc. and Inc.com

HR ON THE RADAR: WHY INVESTORS ARE LOOKING AT YOUR HR PRACTICES

Sponsored by Velocity Global

MODERATOR: Brit Morse, associate editor, Inc. and Inc.com

YNM SESSION

SPEAKER: Rachel Roff, founder and CEO, Urban Skin Rx

MODERATOR: Bea Dixon, founder, The Honey Pot

GUEST BARTENDERS: Bea Dixon, founder, The Honey Pot; and Robert Schwartzman, co-founder, TwentyTwo, singer/songwriter

HOW INVESTING IN DIVERSE FOUNDERS PAYS OFF

SPEAKERS: Arlan Hamilton, founder, managing partner, Backstage Capital; and Rachel Rodgers, Esq., CEO, Hello Seven

MODERATOR: Teneshia Carr, owner and founder, Blanc magazine; contributing editor, Inc. and Inc.com

UBS WELCOME COCKTAILS AND DINNER

Sunday, March 13

A NO-BRAINER: SURPRISING WAYS SMALL BUSINESS CAN WIN WITH AI

SPEAKERS: Basia Kubicka, co-founder, SliceUp; and Jordan Fisher, CEO, Standard AI

MODERATOR: Brit Morse, associate editor, Inc. and Inc.com

BLACK FOUNDERS MEETUP

CO-HOST: Brian Brackeen, general partner, Lightship Capital

I'M NOT BLACK ENOUGH

SPEAKER: Brian Brackeen, general partner, Lightship Capital

MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc. and Inc.com

KNOWING WHEN TO SAY NO - AND OTHER STRATEGIES FOR FAST GROWTH

SPEAKERS: Gail Becker, founder, CEO, Caulipower; and Geetesh Goyal, co-founder, CEO, Human Bees

MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com

HOW YOUR E-COMMERCE BUSINESS CAN BEAT THE BIG GUYS

SPEAKERS: Andy Dunn, co-founder, Bonobos; and Melissa Bridgeford, co-founder, CEO, Wizard Commerce

MODERATOR: Tom Foster, editor-at-large, Inc. and Inc.com

GUEST BARTENDER: Falon Fatemi, co-founder and CEO, Fireside

DELIVERING WONDER: A ONE-ON-ONE WITH MARC LORE

SPEAKER: Marc Lore, Wonder Group

MODERATOR: Stephanie Mehta, CEO, COO, Manseuto Ventures

Monday, March 14

THE BEST REASONS FOR DITCHING THE VALLEY

SPEAKERS: Todd Klein, partner, Revolution Growth; and Adelle Archer, co-founder, CEO, Eternava

MODERATOR: Teneshia Carr, owner and founder, Blanc magazine; contributing editor, Inc. and Inc.com

DECENTRALIZING THE INTERNET: HOW WEB3 CAN HELP YOUR SMALL BUSINESS

SPEAKERS: Harrison Wang, founder and head of business development, CliqueMe; and Shira Lazar, founder and CEO, What's Trending

MODERATOR: Brit Morse, associate editor, Inc. and Inc.com

RADICAL RECRUITING: HOW TO WIN THE BEST TALENT

Sponsored by Charles Koch Foundation

MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com

FEMALE FOUNDERS MEETUP

CO-HOST: Lora DiCarlo, founder and CEO, Lora DiCarlo

HOW FEMALE FOUNDERS CAN HELP EACH OTHER WIN AT BUSINESS

SPEAKERS: Holly Thaggard, founder, chairman of the board, Supergoop

MODERATOR: Diana Ransom, executive editor, Inc. and Inc.com

GUEST BARTENDER: Cindy Eckhert, CEO, The Pink Ceiling and Sprout Pharmaceuticals

HOW TO DIVERSIFY YOUR CUSTOMER BASE AND BOOST YOUR BOTTOM LINE

SPEAKER: Rohit Bhargava, founder, chief trend curator, Non-Obvious Company

MODERATOR: Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief, Inc

Media Contact

Rose Levy, Pace Public Relations, +1 202-262-1635, rose@pacepublicrelations.com

 

SOURCE Inc. Magazine

