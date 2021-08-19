LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Jay Group has qualified for the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We're so honored to be included in the Inc 5000 list this year. We wouldn't be here without the dedicated employees that make up the Jay Group team and the incredible clients who put their faith and trust in our service. We remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients and supporting the company culture that has made us a great place to work for 56 years. We are dedicated to careful and profitable growth to support our employees and further investment in strategic technologies and automation." – Blake Dudek, President and COO.
Jay Group's growth has many contributing factors – an expertise in Direct-to-Consumer and digitally native brands has rapidly expanded its client base as this industry has grown. The shift in consumer buying habits driven throughout the pandemic towards marketplaces and consumer goods has been supported by Jay Group Services, such as health & wellness (nutraceuticals, supplements, protein, vitamins) and personal hygiene (toilet paper, deodorant, PPE). These factors have made Jay Group well positioned to respond to this shift through years of preparation and investment in technology, talent and systems.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2021 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2021 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."
About Jay Group
Jay Group is a U.S. company that has been an industry-leading provider of warehouse inventory management, eCommerce fulfillment, and specialty packaging services for over 56 years. Some of the world's most trusted and well-known brands rely on Jay Group to ensure their product is delivered accurately and on time.
With three US facilities strategically located in Pennsylvania and Reno, Nevada, Jay group is a 3rd generation family business. Founded in 1965 by the late Jay Chryst, the company is led by his daughter Dana Chryst, CEO, and her son Blake Dudek, President and COO. Together with their team, they carry the company's traditions, values and commitment to excellence.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
