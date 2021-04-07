RESTON, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INCATech LLC today announced that it was selected as a finalist for the 13th Annual Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) Awards. Winners will be announced at the virtual Awards Gala on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The event honors small and emerging government contractors and the players in the industry that rely on these businesses.
INCATech LLC is a finalist for Government Contractor of the Year: $15 - $27.5 million. The Government Contractor of the Year $15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue recognizes companies that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in financial performance.
"The SECAF Awards Gala shines a spotlight on the vision and success that enable the community of government contractors to deliver excellence year in and year out. It is a privilege to recognize INCATech LLC as it mirrors the tenants of our own organization – leadership, fortitude, and commitment," said Richard Pineda, CALIBRE President and CEO and SECAF Board Chair.
About INCATech
INCATech is an SBA 8(a) certified Woman Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology solutions to U.S. government and commercial customers for over a decade. INCATech offers our customers, employees, and partners a rare business culture not frequently practiced in the federal GovCon market space. Our Servant Leadership model operates with very low self-orientation and a high focus on serving others. Results are high customer satisfaction, low employee turnover, and leadership at all levels. incatech-corp.com
CONTACT at INCATech LLC:
Bruce Freedman
11700 Plaza America Drive, Suite 320
Reston, VA 20190
703-997-2081
Bruce.Freedman@incatech-corp.com
About The 13th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
The 13th Annual SECAF Awards Gala is the premier commemorative event honoring the small and emerging government contractors and the players in the ecosystem that rely on small business. The event will be held virtually at 5:00PM ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021. To register or for more information, visit here.
About The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum
The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) enables the small and emerging government contractor to achieve maximum growth rates in a highly competitive marketplace. Providing members with business resources, access to influencers and government agencies, and advocacy opportunities and education, SECAF is an important resource for a growing company. SECAF also serves medium to large government contractors, providing invaluable introductions to specialized small businesses that enable the overall contracting community to work successfully in tandem. For more information, visit http://www.secaf.org.
Media Contact
Bruce Freedman, INCATech LLC, 703-997-2081, Bruce.Freedman@incatech-corp.com
SOURCE INCATech LLC