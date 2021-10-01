RESTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce that INCATech LLC has been selected as a finalist for Contractor of the Year (up to $25 million) in the 2021 The Greater Washington Government Contractor (GovCon) Awards. The finalists were announced on 9/23/2021 during a private event. Presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council (PSC), the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards winners will be announced at an evening gala on Wednesday, November 3rd, 5:30 - 9:00 pm at The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. The Annual GovCon Award has been dubbed the "Academy Awards of Government Contracting." This unique event draws the region's top industry and government leaders.
The Contractor of the Year award is presented to a government contractor in the Greater Washington-area for distinguished financial and operational accomplishments, as well as outstanding contributions during the past year to employees, the government contracting industry, and the U.S. Government. The Contractor of the Year award is divided into four different revenue categories:
- Contractor of the Year (up to $25 million)
- Contractor of the Year ($25 to $75 million)
- Contractor of the Year ($75 to $300 million)
- Contractor of the Year (greater than $300 million)
About the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce
Originally founded in 1925 as a Fairfax county-focused business advocacy organization, the Northern Virginia Chamber has grown into the region's largest Chamber of Commerce, drawing members and impacting policy across the Greater Washington D.C. Metropolitan Region. Today, representing close to 500,000 employees, the diversity of our community is one of our greatest assets, offering opportunities to learn from one another and form personal connections that help guide lasting business growth.
NOVA's goal is to be considered not only a business partner but also an agent of change for our members. We do this through our work in government advocacy, education through events and programs, networking, promotion of member businesses, and recognition through awards. We are proud to have worked together over these many years to build a meaningful association that enriches our community and look forward to continuing that good work.
For more information, visit http://www.novachamber.org.
About PSC
PSC is the voice of the government technology and professional services industry. PSC's more than 400 member companies represent small, medium and large businesses that provide federal agencies with services of all kinds, including information technology, engineering, logistics, facilities management, operations and maintenance, consulting, international development, scientific, social, environmental services, and more. Together, the trade association's members employ hundreds of thousands of Americans in all 50 states. Follow PSC on Twitter @PSCSpeaks.
About INCATech
INCATech is an SBA 8(a) certified Woman Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology to U.S. government and commercial customers for nearly a decade. Our expert teams apply Agile methodologies and use state-of-the-art products to achieve your mission goals and deliver breakthrough results. https://incatech-corp.com
