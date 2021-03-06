RESTON, Va., March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INCATech proudly announces the recent approval of the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Certification (DBE Certification), from the Commonwealth of Virginia's Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (VDSBSD). This certification allows INCATech to access government contracts set-aside for DBE businesses and promotes diversity, accessibility, and representation for marginalized founders.
We are looking forward to using the DBE certification to provide the State of Virginia as well as local organizations the same innovative and transformational Information Technology and value added services that we have been providing Federal customers for over 10 years.
About INCATech
INCATech is an SBA 8(a) certified, Woman Owned Small Business that has provided innovative technology to U.S. government and commercial customers for over a decade. Our expert teams apply Agile methodologies and use state-of-the-art products to achieve your mission goals and deliver breakthrough results. For more details, visit us on the web at: incatech-corp.com
INCATech has been providing mission critical Information Technology system development and support services for customers in the Federal Civilian, DoD, and Intelligence Community for over 13 years. As one of Inc5000's fastest growing companies, INCATech continues to delight customers by consistently delivering value through our CMMI Dev Level 3 and ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standards.
