ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 30th, Atlanta-based incentive company Incentive Solutions was named one of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. This marks the ninth year in a row that Incentive Solutions earned the title that a select few Atlanta companies receive annually from the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).
To choose each year's Best and Brightest companies, NABR works with an independent research firm to evaluate each company that enters the competition. Entrants are evaluated based on key workplace culture factors such as compensation and benefits; employee engagement and enrichment, shared vision, diversity, and work-life balance.
This ninth win of the Best and Brightest award is significant for Incentive Solutions, as it marks the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic recovery. COVID-19 shut down over 500 Atlanta businesses, but Incentive Solutions' strong corporate culture allowed them to retain employees and maintain ongoing services, technology, and consultation to help their clients grow even in a challenging time.
Incentive Solutions announced their Best and Brightest win internally at the company's first in-person company gathering since the start of the 2020 pandemic. The celebration on July 29th included tacos and shaved ice from local food trucks.
"In many ways, the separation during quarantine felt like being away from family," says Incentive Solutions President and CEO Mark Herbert. "Being back together has been energizing and motivating. I think, more than ever, we value and understand the strength and importance of working together. Our first in-person event felt like the perfect time to celebrate being one of Atlanta's best and brightest companies."
Incentive Solutions extends their corporate culture to their client family, as well. Acting as partners and collaborators in addition to incentive program providers, they intend to continuing growing and helping B2B companies surpass their sales channel goals, as they've done for 30+ years.
