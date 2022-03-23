WHEATON, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merit Solutions today announced that Inceptor Bio, a company developing next-generation cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, has selected Merit for Life Science with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable its operations digitally. This solution is deployed leveraging the security and scalability of the Microsoft Cloud to protect the digital assets of Inceptor Bio. During the initial implementation, Inceptor will address controls for approved manufacturers and vendors, the management of batch-controlled items and their expiry and retest dates, inventory management including costing, quality controls, and financial management.
"We chose Merit because of the value their software and services will provide. Their biotech-specific software and their multi-phased implementation approach to helping new and growing organizations like us are game-changers," said Jason Lawrence, Senior Director, Finance at Inceptor Bio. "Merit for Life Science meets our business requirements now at a spend level appropriate to our stage while giving us the room to expand without switching to a different business system during the rapid growth we expect to have. This enables high performance when we need it most and significantly reduces the cost and risk of our digital infrastructure over time."
"Inceptor Bio has a unique model for translating cell therapeutic approaches for difficult-to-cure cancers out of top research institutions into clinical-stage therapeutics. We are thrilled to partner with a company such as Inceptor on the forefront of innovation." said Bill Burke, CEO of Merit Solutions. "By moving Inceptor Bio to digitally connected processes using Merit's industry-specific software, we will increase their ability to bring these cancer therapeutics to patients more efficiently."
About Inceptor Bio
Founded in 2020, Inceptor Bio is a biotechnology company building multiple platforms to address difficult-to-treat cancers. Led by scientific and industry pioneers, Inceptor Bio is developing next-generation cell therapy programs with a focus on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) constructs, which have novel mechanisms to enhance immune cell activation and endurance in the tumor microenvironment (TME).
Additional information about Inceptor Bio is available at http://www.inceptor.bio.
About Merit Solutions
A Gold Certified Microsoft Partner and a leading software provider in the Life Science industry. Merit for Life Science advances Microsoft D365 cloud first ERP to help biotech, pharma, and medical device organizations (product owners, CMOs, and CDMOs) better manage procurement, production, inventory and warehousing, and quality controls while streamlining the complex processes that come with a highly regulated manufacturing environment. Our team has developed and provided professional services to life science organizations for more than twenty years. Additional information about Merit Solutions is available at http://www.meritsolutions.com
