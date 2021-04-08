HOBOKEN, N.J., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cyber security consultant discusses cyber security incidents and the elements of an incident response plan in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first distinguishes between a breach and a cyber security incident.
The author goes on to discuss the essential steps in an incident response plan, including preparation, identification, containment, and eradication. He continues by explaining the recovery phase and how to benefit from lessons learned.
"A security breach can have devastating effects on your organization," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "However, leaders that define and follow an incident response plan for all security incidents can mitigate exposure and risk."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Incident Response Plan a Critical Component of Cyber Security."
Breach vs. Incident
"News reports refer to both "security incidents" and "security breaches." However, the two terms have different meanings. Understanding the difference between them will help organizations craft an appropriate response."
Preparation
"Phase one of the incident response plan involves identifying the incident response team members, defining their roles, and equipping them for the task. When organizations identify response team members and responsibilities ahead of time, they can jump into action quickly."
Identification
"With the team assembled, assess the incident to determine its scope. Identify the systems involved and determine the extent of the damage. Be certain to preserve evidence to allow for forensic analysis. In addition, identify any regulatory requirements that may involve legal action. For instance, some regulations include notification clauses."
Containment
"Once you have identified the nature of the incident, move quickly to minimize exposure and contain the spread of infection. Isolate the incident by disconnecting infected assets. Then implement security measures to strengthen your security posture. These could include an organization-wide mandatory password change, MFA and revised security policies."
More Incident Response Plan Elements >>
Develop a Proactive Incident Response Plan
Business leaders may follow many of these guidelines already. Before another security incident occurs, they should review their incident response plan. The cyber security experts at eMazzanti help to identify gaps in an incident response strategy and then guide leaders through the process of developing and testing a plan that fits the organization.
