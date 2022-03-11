KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incisive Consultants, a Healthcare IT digital transformation and optimization consulting firm, announced today that a key Investor and Partner, Shane Adams, has provided a capital infusion following the firm's incredible performance in 2021.
Despite the impacts of the global pandemic, Incisive tripled their employee base and doubled their client base in 2021. Most recently, the firm was ranked the 4th fastest growing tech company in Kansas City by the Kansas City Business Journal, realizing 108% revenue growth from 2020 to 2021.
Adams has a deep background in healthcare IT and entrepreneurship. After launching his career at Epic Systems in Wisconsin, Adams founded Sagacious Consultants, a Best in KLAS Epic consulting firm that quickly grew to be an industry-leading organization and was later acquired by Accenture in 2015. Adams joined the Incisive team in 2020 as Partner and VP of Strategy and Growth.
"Our focus is on the future digital state of healthcare, and we feel as though we are on the forefront of the shift," said Adams. "The capital investment stems from excitement around what the Incisive team has already been able to accomplish, and I really look forward to the continued growth and development over the upcoming years."
In 2022, Incisive continues to expand by focusing on Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning within healthcare. The capital infusion from Adams will drive growth, as well as new product and service development.
Incisive recently launched their 'Intrapreneurship Program' that aims to guide aspiring entrepreneurs' ideas financially and operationally from ideation to market, whether they are a current Incisive employee or not.
The infusion of capital will also support further partnerships with highly notable AI/Automation companies to help healthcare clients with efficiency, optimization, integration, and digital support and care.
About Incisive Consultants
Based out of Kansas City, Incisive was founded in 2018 and focuses on providing consulting services and resources to guide healthcare providers through the digital transformation of their healthcare services. They provide solutions focused on digital health/telehealth, patient engagement, revenue cycle transformation, operational optimization, and staff augmentation through the full lifecycle of an EHR implementation. Minority owned and highly praised by both expert consultants and healthcare organizations for their high-quality service and dynamic company culture, Incisive is rapidly making their new mark on the evolving industry.
