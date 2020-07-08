SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode, a leading provider of secure biometric identity solutions, today announced the launch of Incode HealthID — a multi-step digital health verification solution designed to help companies establish and enforce COVID-19 preventive measures in the workplace, from basic hygiene to clinical lab testing certification. With Incode HealthID, companies can safely resume business operations by creating a transparent workplace for employees and customers via a privacy-centric, consent-based solution.
Restoring the public's confidence when employees are allowed to return to their workplaces represents a significant challenge for all companies. According to a panel of infectious disease experts at the University of California, San Francisco, up to 70 percent of the U.S. population could contract COVID-19 in the next 12 to 18 months. This means that up to 230 million people will need to be tested regularly during that period to avoid future outbreaks until a vaccine is ready and administered to everyone.
"Providing a safe and healthy workplace moving forward will require a fundamental change in the way organizations verify employee health and comply with safety guidelines," said Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder, Incode. "There is no silver bullet to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic, so going back to a 'new normal' will not only require discipline, but also technology to automate the verification process while protecting employees' right to privacy. This is precisely why we've created a robust multi-step process to facilitate the execution of multiple preventive measures ranging from basic hygiene to testing digital certification. HealthID will also help employees understand how they can do their part to mitigate the risk of contagion when they adhere to safety standards. It's the only way to give employees peace of mind to return to work."
Built in accordance with guidelines and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) the Center for Disease Control (CDC), epidemiologists as well as industry-specific guidelines and protocols, Incode HealthID provides an ecosystem of preventive measures that is applied to employees based on their risk profile. With the individual's consent, Incode tracks individuals' compliance of preventive measures, including daily symptom and temperature checks, mask wearing, hand sanitization, as well as creating a HealthID digital certificate based on clinical lab testing to indicate whether the individual is currently immune, negative, or has contracted COVID-19. Incode HealthID is fully compliant with all HIPAA and HITECH guidelines, and is based on GDPR principles to preserve patient confidentiality and allow user's full control of their personal information.
HealthID will play a leading role in helping companies onboard new employees and return their teams to work. Primary features and benefits include:
- Testing certification: Incode HealthID automatically imports and verifies COVID-19 tests, creating bank-grade digital certificates that can be shared with the employer with the user's consent.
- Continuous Status Monitoring & Alerting: Incode HealthID keeps track of employees' health status and alerts employees individually when they need to test and / or renew their health certificate. The solution also alerts employers when an employee is showing symptoms or might have contracted the virus.
- Contactless Status Verification: Incode HealthID verifies health status, temperature and compliance of all guidelines and protocols via a personal QR code and facial recognition technology on mobile devices and HealthID kiosks — without the need for physical contact.
- State-of-the-Art Technology: Incode HealthID is powered by the same underlying technology used with banks and financial institutions to verify identity using facial biometrics.
ABOUT INCODE
Incode is a provider of secure biometric identity products for the banking, payment and retail industries. The company's flagship suite, Incode Omni, is an end-to-end omnichannel identity platform that enables seamless access across multiple channels to reach and engage the next-generation consumer. With world-class proprietary technology, Incode Omni is already used by some of the world's largest banks, financial institutions, governments and retailers. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.