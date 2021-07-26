GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gaining proof of income for loan applications, tax payments, and mortgage refinancing has never been easier with the help of Pay Stubs Now. Typically, the process of templating and generating pay stubs proves to be a time-consuming task mandating data from all sorts of different files. In other words, it can be a nuisance to carry out. With Pay Stubs Now, income documentation can be produced in mere minutes for use by business owners, employees, and independent contractors alike.
Pay Stubs Now has seen a growing client base thanks to their quick, user-friendly process. It can be broken down into three short steps: filling in some company information, previewing the new document, and checkout. The company offers both digital and hard copies, with the latter typically delivered in two to four business days. Digital pay stubs, W-2s, and 1099 forms are immediately sent to the provided email. The templates used are reflective of the most up-to-date formalities so that users don't have to worry about generating outdated documents.
Along with pay stubs, the company also generates W-2 and 1099 forms. This is handy if tax returns are late on delivery during tax season - users can log onto PayStubsNow, fill out the W-2 template, and print it out in less than 10 minutes. The 1099 generator operates the same way and acts as a financial asset to business owners of all shapes and sizes, from freelance contractors to enterprise CEOs. These forms can conveniently be filled out from a mobile browser if a desktop is out of reach.
The company's pay stub generator is a go-to tool for small business owners and independent contractors who constantly refer back to their business finances. It's also perfect for occasional users in the case of applications for home loans or credit cards. In any scenario where proof of income is needed, Pay Stubs Now can help out.
Users can get started by navigating to the Make Your Paystub page on the company's website and selecting a suitable template. There are six options with varying details, layouts, and colors to choose from. Next, details regarding employment types, whether the pay is hourly or salaried, and the quantity of pay stubs needed need to be filled out. Some other information about the associated company, relevant employee identification data, and an earnings statement report are needed to finalize and proceed to checkout.
About Pay Stubs Now
Paystubsnow.com is an online pay stub generator designed to create pay stubs for contractors, business owners, and employees in the blink of an eye. Users can produce templated pay stubs alongside W2 and 1099 documents with unprecedented speed and affordable rates. The company's most cost effective option is actually their invoice generator, which is free to use though lacks a hardcopy option. Digital copies of pay stubs, W-2 forms, and 1099 documents range from $7.99 to $14.99 each. Hardcopy options are a bit pricier and are only available for pay stubs and W-2 forms. Pay Stubs Now uses authentic payroll paper and ships documents in two to four business days with tracking capabilities included. Interested customers can visit their website for more information, send an email to support@paystubsnow.com, or get started on their first pay stub.
