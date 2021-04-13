TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The maintenance function at food & beverage producing companies has evolved from primarily doing repairs to preventive maintenance, resulting in increased uptime. New technologies, like internet of things (IoT) sensors, make it possible to further improve overall equipment effectiveness and food safety. Monitoring the condition of assets in ways that historically required human touch-points provide operators, technicians, and engineers with the situational awareness that they need to not only identify issues in real-time, but proactively identify potential equipment impact.
Join this panel discussion to:
- Learn how the maintenance function can be part of a holistic approach of food safety and a safe workspace by implementing automation to maintenance processes
- Understand how critical Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) such as Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) can become more real-time and by implementing condition-based maintenance
- Hear how food & beverage producing companies are utilizing condition-based approaches to gain a competitive advantage
- Q&A with industry experts and Lopez Foods, an Infor customer
Join expert speakers from Infor, Kevin Price, Technical Product Evangelist and Mikael Bengtsson, Industry Principal Director – Food and Beverage, in a live webinar on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Increase Asset Performance and Food Safety with Maintenance 4.0 Technologies.
