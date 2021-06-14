AMSTERDAM, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announced impressive North American growth during its fiscal year 2021, which concluded on March 31, driven by accelerated demand for its media and entertainment, video game and connected device cybersecurity. In the past 12 months alone, Irdeto has inked three new major customers to take advantage of its industry-leading online piracy detection (OPD) solutions, enabling them to reduce the risk of piracy and of Irdeto Control, a high-performing and scalable multi-DRM solution at the center of "over-the-top" content delivery activities.
Further, heightened adoption of Irdeto's anti-cheat and anti-piracy technologies built for PC, console and mobile video game publishers and developers also contributed to the company's success. In January, Denuvo by Irdeto announced that its anti-cheat technology would be available to all Valve Steamworks partners. This announcement was quickly followed by news that Irdeto had joined the exclusive PlayStation®5 Tools and Middleware program. Denuvo's anti-cheat technology helps to prevent piracy, hacking and cheating while bringing fairness and fun back to the online gaming.
"Accelerating growth throughout North America is a priority for Irdeto, and we were able to make important gains towards achieving this goal in 2020 despite the unexpected challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Doug Lowther, CEO of Irdeto. "Our company's commitment to innovation that measurably mitigates risk, while optimizing the customer experience and ensuring business continuity, has really resonated with our customers and partners in this important geographic region. I look forward to continuing our momentum into the financial year 2022, and further expanding the Irdeto brand to help people embrace connectivity without fear."
Additional Irdeto FY21 North American milestones include:
- Expanded its managed cybersecurity services offering, supporting broadcasters and content producers by managing conditional access, video compression and delivery networks in conjunction with partners
- Launched Irdeto Keys & Credentials for Routers, a fully managed service that lays the security foundations into any broadband customer premise equipment (CPE), ensuring recoverability and resilience for both CPE and the ISP infrastructure in the event of a router hijack or spoofing
- Customized its market-leading secure access management platform, Keystone, for contactless renting and rules enforcement of off-highway vehicles, including forklifts and construction equipment, in response to COVID-19 government guidance measures handed down to construction equipment operators
- Recruited 10 new technology partners, including all the major packager and encoder vendors, to leverage the DASH CPIX standard for multi-digital rights management integration.
- Launched, in partnership with IBM Aspera, the first pre-integrated solution for video file transfer and forensic watermarking to help the entertainment industry combat video piracy
- Contributed, along with industry partners, to the recently released UHD Forum Watermarking encoder plug-in standard, which will have a significant impact on the rollout of watermarking across high value live and video on demand content
- Won numerous awards, including distinction as the NAB Product of the Year for its digital watermarking solution and 20 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards across product, software and company categories. The company also bagged three additional awards in the European Cyber Security Awards and VideoTech Innovation Awards
- Donated its technical expertise and software protection solutions to companies that were contributing to fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, providing the enhanced security needed to ensure tools and applications run as intended and keep critical data such as patient information safe
This year Irdeto will further develop its watermarking technology while launching capabilities for short video clips. New initiatives surrounding biometrics, MedTech, construction and connected vehicles, as well as continued investment in video game security, are also priorities for the next fiscal year.
To stay abreast of the latest news and information on Irdeto, please visit irdeto.com and follow @irdeto on social media.
About Irdeto
Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport, connected health and IoT connected industries. Irdeto's solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime effectively. With more than 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto's software security technology and cyberservices protect more than six billion devices and applications for some of the world's best-known and loved brands. People are Irdeto's biggest strength and diversity is celebrated through an inclusive workplace, where everyone has an equal opportunity to drive innovation and support Irdeto's success. With a unique heritage in security innovation, Irdeto is the well-established and reliable partner to build a secure future where people can embrace connectivity without fear.
For more information, please visit irdeto.com.
Media Contact
Michelle Rand, ARPR, on behalf of Irdeto, 404-538-3672, michelle@arpr.com
SOURCE Irdeto