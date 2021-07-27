ASHBURN, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPG – North America's premier end-to-end data center technology partner, offering design, construction and analytics-driven operations – today announced that it has experienced record growth over the past three years expecting to reach $300m in revenue and more than 200 employees in 2021.
To support the accelerating company growth and business scale, CPG has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointments of Anita Simmons as chief human resources officer and Karen Stein as general counsel. Ms. Simmons is an HR executive with more than 25 years of experience including an 18-year tenure in government contracting and a seven-year stint at Lee Technologies. Ms. Stein is a data center legal veteran with over 25 years of guiding companies' legal strategies and execution. These additions to CPG's executive team represent strategic investments to round out the maturing company's leadership team which is focused on implementing the process controls necessary to support the company's rapid growth.
Driven primarily by modular data center construction, an emerging QA/QC and commissioning business and rising demand for controls integration services, CPG's growth is distributed across a variety of industries and customers, including hyperscale companies, colocation providers, enterprise clients, and government agencies.
"While 2020 put unprecedented demand on data centers to power businesses across the globe, 2021 has seen record growth in a quickly evolving data center landscape – especially given the predominance of hyperscale provider growth," said Tom Mertz, CEO, CPG. "As a result, demand for our end-to-end service offerings is skyrocketing. CPG is making strategic investments in our people and processes to support a scaling business and customer requirements at every stage of the data center lifecycle."
Some of CPG's biggest 2021 milestones also include:
- Appointed David Mettler to the position of chief revenue officer, charged with organizing the sales function in a way that supports the diverse needs of CPG customers and prospects across the company's end-to-end offerings.
- Successfully completed the company's largest data center implementation project to date while expanding project management capacity and implementation support teams to support more simultaneous projects going forward.
- Delivered several key controls upgrade projects, helping some of CPG's largest customers drive operational improvements and mitigate outage risks.
- Enhanced the company's safety strategy with the appointment of Adam Board to the position of national safety director, as well as hosting the company's Inaugural Safety Week and Heat Prevention Week to support employee education around safety best practices.
- Surpassed 200 employees, which, like CPG's revenue, is expected to double over the next few years as the company continues to scale and establishes a presence in more markets.
About CPG
Headquartered in Ashburn, Va. and backed by Columbia Capital, CPG is North America's premier data center service provider, offering design, construction and analytics-driven operations for conventional, hyperscale and edge data centers, at the speed, cost and integrity that operating at the edge now requires. Since 2000, Fortune 500s, enterprise cloud providers and colocation customers have entrusted CPG to design, build, commission, service, monitor and maintain over 2000MW of complex environments, while protecting and enabling their business-critical data.
