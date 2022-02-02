FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new website creates an ease of doing business experience and brings a new look and feel that showcases the wide range of exciting product options and color choices for any occasion. New and unique functionalities include:
- Mobile Optimization – order on any device!
- Smarter search
- Shop by format or collection
- Build multiple carts simultaneously
- Pay by credit card, order tracking, hi-res images and more!
As executive VP, Craig Leaf, aptly summarized the benefits of launching Amscan B2B storefront on eComchain platform, "The overall customer experience has improved from 36% to 49% post the re-platform. With easier access for new customers and existing customers to purchase on the site, as well as the enhanced navigation and architecture which we believe is helping to improve customer participation as represented in the 13% increase in eligible value going through the site. It has been a pleasure partnering with you guys."
Craig also adds, "The average sale is up 23% post the re-platform. We believe a primary reason our average sale is higher is that customers can order in multiple catalogs simultaneously whereas prior they could only order in one catalog at a time. So, the customer experience improved and the average transaction value became more favorable. This correlates to the multiple catalog feature eComchain customized for Amscan.com."
About eComchain
eComchain is a global organization bringing in close to 20 years of e-Commerce and ERP implementation experience, helping businesses solve pain points and making your work experiences better for you. Its rapidly expanding team has experience in implementing over 200 Enterprise level e-Commerce platforms and 5000+ storefronts for SMBs with a unique B2B2C eCommerce model. You can learn more about their team and their solutions for many verticals at http://www.ecomchain.com.
