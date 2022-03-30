Grey Market Labs continues its mission to protect life online - driving innovation and change in cybersecurity with the launch of Replica, expanding its patent portfolio, and attaining B Corp Certification.
ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coming off 15x product revenue growth in 2021, Inc. magazine ranked Grey Market Labs No. 52 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.
"It's exciting for Grey Market Labs to be recognized for the impact that fueled our growth these past few years," said Grey Market Labs' CEO Kristopher Schroeder. "What we created with Replica is a platform that eliminates the cyber risks of old, establishes a resilient architecture that self-heals, and automates the complexity of cloud and application orchestration, reducing IT burden by over 99%."
"Our team is driven by an escalating problem in the industry – cyber security has been selling "fixes" or "patches" to problems in commercial technology but the number of breaches keeps increasing in parallel with what we are spending to fix it. As a colleague told me, 'this would be like paying your auto mechanic more than it costs for a new car... industry needs to build better cars!"
At 197% growth, Grey Market Labs was also No. 4 in the Software Industry. The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 131 private companies had an average growth rate of 161% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 7,365 jobs and $1.9 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond and Washington, D.C., areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Grey Market Labs continues to focus on changing the landscape of privacy, security, and virtual computing. In the fall of 2021, Grey Market Labs launched Replica™, the platform to orchestrate, automate, and secure Environments-as-a-Service. Replica simplifies Virtualized/Cloud Infrastructure (e.g. AWS, Terraform, vSphere) and Application Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes, OpenShift) to provide Environment Automation. What may take 1500-2000 lines of code when using Terraform and Kubernetes, now takes only 4 lines with Replica. For most customers, Replica's web-delivered interface provides a rich User Experience to make users productive within a few clicks. As a platform, Replica has helped address some of the world's most challenging problems: disrupting fraud for major banks, protecting law enforcement investigations, and increasing the reach and efficacy of OSINT/PAI efforts.
Our team members are leading experts (featured on ABC News) in cutting-edge commercial technology, open source intelligence, privacy, cyber and defense. As part of our public benefit, we share that knowledge back with the world (via LinkedIn and GreyMarketLabs.com), on topics like the cyber war in Ukraine and how it affects all of us, insights to what Zero Trust really means, and emerging privacy issue like how energy monitors expose more than just how much electricity you use.
In addition to being recognized for amazing growth this past year, Grey Market Labs became the first cybersecurity product company to receive a B Corp Certification. To be certified as a B Corp (B stands for "Benefit"), a company must undergo a rigorous assessment of its business practices and meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance in addition to expanding its corporate responsibilities to include the interests of various stakeholders. The certification process is conducted by B Lab, a nonprofit organization that measures how a company treats workers, suppliers, the environment, and the community.
This past year, Grey Market Labs had many other accomplishments including the granting of their 6th and 7th patents. They were also selected as one of the Fastest Growing Ventures by the University of Delaware, a finalist in the DataTribe Challenge for entrepreneurs disrupting cybersecurity and data science, and continued to grow partnerships within financial services, transportation, telecommunications, law enforcement, and consulting industries.
