GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INDATA, a leading industry provider of software, technology and managed services for buy-side firms, today announced a software release providing enhanced functionality and productivity improvements.
Highlights include:
- New Advanced Search feature for quickly identifying/selecting investment strategies, groups and portfolios for trade creation, modeling and rebalancing
- Additional OMS functionality offering greater efficiency in working with trade allocations as well as numerous enhancements based on end user feedback
- New Admin features providing greater granularity surrounding user permissions and available workflows as requested by operations and compliance professionals
- Advanced Filters and additional dashboard tiles available within iPM Portal
- New report options including formats from competing systems
- Additional automation with numerous third-party providers including custodians, fund administrators, banks and brokers via INDATA's Epic Data module
Epic Data, part of INDATA's Architect AI Data Analytics solution, offers an out-of-the-box data aggregation, management and reporting solution with advanced BI reporting capabilities that is available as a managed service. Epic Data automates data imports/exports with third parties and provides a fully integrated data warehouse for data storage. All third-party formats and vendor supported interfaces are included along with ongoing updates. The end result for investment firms is the ability to gain open and unrestricted access to data across providers.
"For firms looking to future-proof their investment systems, INDATA provides not only best-of-class software and managed services, but a complete technology platform optimized for the modern cloud which includes open APIs, fully-integrated Data Management and practical AI tools," commented David Csiki, President of INDATA. "This combined with our SaaS-based approach of providing ongoing functionality improvements allows clients to focus on investing rather than IT and expensive software version updates," he added.
About INDATA®
INDATA is a leading specialized provider of software, technology and managed services for buy-side firms, including trade order management (OMS), compliance, portfolio accounting and front-to-back office delivered via iPM Epic® - the industry's first investment technology platform specifically designed for the era of big data and iPM Portfolio Architect AI™, the industry's first portfolio construction, modeling, rebalancing and reporting tool based on AI and Machine Learning. INDATA's iPM – Intelligent Portfolio Management® technology platform allows end users to efficiently collaborate in real-time across the enterprise and contains the best of class functionality demanded by sophisticated institutional investors. The company's mission is to provide clients with cutting edge technology products and services to increase operational efficiency while reducing risk and administrative overhead.
INDATA provides software and services to a variety of buy-side clients including asset managers, registered investment advisors, banks and wealth management firms, pension funds and hedge funds. Assets under management range from under $1 billion to more than $100 billion across a variety of asset classes globally. For more information, visit http://www.indataipm.com or follow us on Twitter: @indataipm
