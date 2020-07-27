EDISON, N.J., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indecomm Global Services, a leading provider of automation, outsourcing, and compliance services and technology for the US mortgage industry, announced the release of BotGenius™, a collection of software robots that are pre-programmed to emulate human computer interaction functions for specific standardized processes, tasks, and workflows in the mortgage industry.
BotGenius™ robots are a part of Indecomm's Automation Continuum framework for the mortgage industry, which helps lenders of all sizes automate the middle-office functions. Through years of handling the mortgage middle-office functions for hundreds of mortgage lenders, Indecomm has developed a deep understanding of the processes, tasks and workflows that could benefit most from Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Using that expert knowledge, Indecomm's BotGenius™ collection of robots automates the most repetitive and routine tasks, currently being performed by the mortgage industry's most valuable assets – their employees.
The BotGenius™ suite of robots automates tasks across the mortgage lifecycle from loan setup through default servicing. In the title and settlement services industry, Indecomm's solution addresses the lifecycle from order intake through commitment and report preparation.
"Our approach to applying robotic process automation is innovative, contextualized, and developed specifically for the mortgage industry," said Rajan Nair, CEO of Indecomm Global Services. "BotGenius™ easily integrates with leading loan origination systems right out of the box, without a lengthy integration, and provides a rapid return on investment with predictable costs. It is an integral part of our Automation Continuum framework which lays out a comprehensive and pragmatic automation strategy for lenders to adopt."
The benefits of BotGenius™ include:
- Determination of upfront ROI and tracking of benefits to realization.
- Success-based pricing, where clients only pay for successfully completed transactions.
- No lock-in to a licensed software, with no license costs or expensive upgrades.
- No additional maintenance costs, as robots are managed through Indecomm's Robotics Operations Center (ROC).
- Developed by mortgage operations experts including processors and underwriters who have processed and funded loans worth of hundreds of billions of dollars.
To learn more about BotGenius™ and Indecomm, visit the new website at http://mortgage.indecomm.net.
Indecomm services and solutions support every stage of the mortgage lifecycle with automation and software, outsourcing and project management, and compliance and education. With a focus on technology solutions first, we partner with large and mid-sized lenders, services, mortgage insurers, and title companies to achieve one specific goal-to help them grow. Visit us at http://mortgage.indecomm.net.
