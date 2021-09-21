BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Numerated, the fast-growing fintech making business banking easy for financial institutions and their clients, announced its partnership with Independent Bank, a $4.5 billion leading community bank with more than 60 locations across Michigan's lower peninsula. Through this partnership, Independent Bank will use Numerated's digital lending platform to make their business lending operations more efficient and offer convenient digital channels to their clients.
"We are continuously looking to drive lending efficiency and better service for Michigan businesses, particularly as this past year has catalyzed expectations for having access to digital channels," said Marc Judge, First Vice President of Independent Bank. "Numerated allows us to provide better community outreach to business owners by offering faster response times to a traditionally longer commercial loan request process."
Numerated is a digital lending platform for business banking that dramatically reduces work for financial institutions and their clients by using data. More than 140 lenders have used its award-winning platform to process more than $50 billion in lending for over 400,000 businesses.
Using Numerated, Michigan's small businesses will be able to apply to Independent Bank for business term loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans, whenever and wherever they want. The Numerated platform pulls in data to streamline each stage of loan origination: including pre-filling borrower applications, aggregating data to speed banker reviews and offers, and fully automating the preparation of time-consuming document packages.
"As a proven leader, Independent Bank understands putting business customers first means providing them with the digital experiences they expect," said Dan O'Malley, Numerated co-founder and CEO. "We're excited to partner with them to make business banking easy and to bring an industry-leading customer experience to Michigan businesses."
Numerated's digital lending platform supports a range of commercial and industrial lending, SBAlending and business deposit account opening. Learn more by visiting http://www.numerated.com.
About Numerated
Numerated is the fast-growing fintech making business banking easy for financial institutions and their clients. Banks and credit unions use Numerated's digital lending platform to meet business expectations for digital convenience and to bring efficiency gains to their internal teams. The platform is unique in its use of data to streamline the origination of any business banking product, from application to decision to close. More than 400,000 businesses and 30,000 financial institution associates have used Numerated to process $50 billion in lending. The company was recently ranked #32 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing software company in financial services.
About Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.5 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, and investments. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves. For more information, please visit our website at: http://www.IndependentBank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
