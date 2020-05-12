AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuestionPro, a global leader in survey software and employee experience management, today announced it has been named a contender in The Forrester New Wave™: EX Management Platforms For Large Enterprises.
The Forrester New Wave EX Management Platforms for Large Enterprises report assesses 12 emerging vendors who have a complete employee experience management solution, multiple large enterprise customers and client inquire and/or capabilities that have put it on Forrester's radar.
When evaluating QuestionPro, Forrester's analysts noted the key takeaways:
- Customers praised QuestionPro for its support and willingness to partner with them on their EX initiatives.
- Shines for its focus on culture and behavior. It also shines for its willingness to partner with its clients to guide their efforts.
- Needs to improve its ability to gather and deliver insights. It can do this through other sources of data, including passive signals and social and CX channels. It would also benefit from stronger analytics, predictive analysis, and integration capabilities.
- Best suits medium-size companies. Particularly, companies whose primary interest is improving culture and employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) are best suited for this platform.
"More and more companies are looking to dig deeper and find practical ways to grow a positive remote culture. Communicating culture has to be more inspirational, articulate, and bite-sized during this time and our platform supports this refined communication," said Anup Suredran, Vice President of Product & Engineering.
"We couldn't be more excited to be included among the top EX platforms in such a competitive and growing industry. The Workforce platform allows you to stop talking about employee experience and actually do something about it. As we have been in this time of the COVID-19 crisis we have been able to see this tool play out in real-time. Offering insights and solutions that companies didn't even know they needed." said Vivek Bhaskaran, Founder, and CEO at QuestionPro.
About QuestionPro
With over 3.5 million users worldwide, QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey and insights solutions software. Insights include tools for creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys, as well as platforms for polling, mobile research, and data visualization. For over 14 years, QuestionPro has provided reliable technology to organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, to individual researchers.